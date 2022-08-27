‘Succession’ and ‘Stranger Things’ Win Location Managers Guild Awards

“Stranger Things” and “Succession” were among the top winners at the 9th annual Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) awards on Saturday evening.

The awards ceremony and reception took place at the Los Angeles Center Studios before an audience of 400 attendees, including LMGI members, industry executives and press.

“Succession,” which shot part of its third season on location in Italy, took home the award for outstanding locations in a contemporary television series, while “Stranger Things” won for period television series.

Last season’s awards contenders “No Time to Die” and “House of Gucci” also took home awards.

The Ridley Scott film, which was shot on location in Italy, won for outstanding locations in a period film. The James Bond entry, which was filmed in London, Norway and Jamaica, picked up the award for outstanding locations in a contemporary film.

The LMGI Awards spotlight international features, television and commercials in which the creative use of filming locations set the tone, enrich the character and enhance the narrative.

Actor Paul Scheer (“Black Monday”, “How Did This Get Made”) opened the show with his witty humor.

Director Martin Scorsese received the prestigious Eva Monley award, honoring his more than 50 years of extraordinary award-winning work. Location manager Mike Fantasia presented the award.

Orlando Bloom received the LMGI humanitarian award. He was recognized for his role as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and his time shedding light on the plight of Ukrainian children who were forced to evacuate their country amid the ongoing Russian invasion. Megan Henderson, co-anchor of “KTLA Morning News,” presented the award.

Production designer Clay Griffith (“Jerry Maguire”) presented the lifetime achievement award to 35-year veteran location manager Joe Panzarella, whose credits include “Midnight Run,” “L.A .Confidential,” “The Italian Job” and “Vice.”

See the full list of winners and honorees below.

2022 LMGI AWARDS HONOREES:

Eva Monley Award

Martin Scorsese

Humanitarian Award

Orlando Bloom

Lifetime Achievement Award

John Panzarello

Trailblazer Award

Red Nation Celebration Institute (Founder, ALSAM)

2022 LMGI AWARDS WINNERS:

Outstanding Locations in a Period Television Series

“Stranger Things” – Season 4 – Tony Holley, Kyle A. Carey, John Lucas, Jonas Spokas, Vytautas Riabovas

Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Television Series

“Succession” – Season 3 – Paul Eskenazi, Enrico Latella

Outstanding Locations in a Television Serial Program, Anthology or Limited Series

“Station Eleven” – Srdjan Vilotijevic, Elmer Jones, Stefan Nikolov, Stuart Berberich

Outstanding Locations in a Period Film

“House of Gucci” – Elisabetta Tomasso, Piernicola (Betta) Pinnola

Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Film

“No Time to Die” – Charlie Hayes, Mandy Sharpe, Ben Piltz, Matthew Clarke, Duncan Broadfoot

Outstanding Film Commission

Oklahoma Film & Music Office (“Reservation Dogs”) – Tava Maloy Sofsky

Outstanding Locations in a Commercial

Crown Royal: Kickoff with Crown – Caprice Ericson