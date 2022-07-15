Studios and Guilds Officially Extend COVID Protocols Until September

Studios and guilds have officially extended COVID protocols until Sept. 30.

The Directors Guild of America, SAG-AFTRA, IATSE, Teamsters and the AMPTP issued a new statement extending the film and TV COVID protocols.

The statement said, “The Agreement keeps in place the workplace protocols and protections that have allowed for a sustained and successful return to work while at the same time allowing flexibility to address the changing nature of the virus.”

Two new modifications have been made including meals. The modification said, “Self-serve food service that requires employees to share utensils such as serving spoons or tongs will not be permitted for food service to employees who are not fully vaccinated.”

Modifications were also made to transportation.

Vehicles provided by the producers can operate at full capacity. Previously, vehicles could only operate at 75%. When in transit, cast and crew have to wear face masks. The modification stated, “If any vehicle contains a passenger who is not wearing a face mask, passengers shall observe physical distancing.”

Outside of film sets, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said on Thursday, that Los Angeles County moved to a high-level community spread of COVID. She said during a video conference that if the county remains in the high community level for two more weeks, an indoor mask mandate will return on July 29.

The COVID Return to Work agreement has been in place since Sept. 21, 2021. The latest agreement is set to expire on Sept. 30, and is likely to be reworked again as circumstances change.

Read the statement here.