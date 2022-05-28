The Songs of ‘Stranger Things’: Kate Bush and More Great Needle Drops From Season Four’s First Episodes

“Stranger Things” music supervisor Nora Felder could very well be hearing her name when nominations for the 74th annual Emmy Awards are announced on July 12.

The three-time nominee is the reason Kate Bush is currently trending on Twitter, but that’s the tip of the iceberg of Felder’s work on the show’s fourth season. This season Felder uses needle drops to root audiences deeper in the ’80s with needle-drop picks ranging from Falco’s “Rock Me Amadeus” to the Beach Boys’ cover of “California Dreamin’.”

Here’s a guide to five of the best music moments from the first few episodes.

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” (Ep. 1 and Ep. 4)

Sadie Sink’s Max is still finding her way around the town and residents of Hawkins. Audiences learn in the first episode that her favorite song is Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill.” It’s a song Max plays on a loop, or seems to. Fast forward to episode 4, when Max faces a nightmare (avoiding spoilers) and Kate Bush’s music practically saves her life.

The Beach Boys’ “California Dreamin'” (Ep. 1)

The Byers family has just relocated from Hawkins to California. It’s March 21, 1986, and Eleven (played by Millie Bobby Brown) is going by the name of Jane. As she reads aloud a letter to boyfriend Mike (Finn Wolfhard), “California Dreamin'” plays, setting the scene. Joyce (Winona Ryder) now works from home selling encyclopedias and Will (played by Noah Schnapp) is “acting weird” and painting a lot. What he’s painting, audiences aren’t clued into. What audiences also learn is that Eleven lies to Mike telling him she’s settled and fitting in and making a lot of friends, when in reality, she’s failing class and being bullied. It’s not quite the California dream.

Baltimora’s “Tarzan Boy” (Ep. 2)

It’s school break and Mike is in town. Eleven, Mike and Will go to a roller rink — this is the ’80s — and have a nice time. That is, until Angela, Eleven’s bully, shows up and ruins things. Falco’s “Rock Me Amadeus” is played for a brief sync, but that’s the 1985 Baltimora hit song “Tarzan Boy” being played before things get ugly.

The Cramps’ “Fever” and “I Was a Teenage WereWolf” (Ep. 1)

Joe Quinn plays Hellfire Club dungeon master Eddie Munson on the show, leading the school’s D&D club. He’s a vital part of the episode. “Fever” can be heard as Eddie is introduced in the cafeteria.

Extreme’s “Play With Me” (Ep. 1)

Mike, Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) have joined the Hellfire Club at school and play Dungeons and Dragons. But Lucas has discovered his sporty side and joined the basketball team. When time comes for him to play an important match, he happily gives up D&D night. He begs Dustin and Mike to come to the game. Except Eddie won’t let them go, unless they find a replacement. As Mike and Dustin run around school frantically trying to recruit someone to fill in for them, the Extreme tune plays.

Here’s a complete list of songs:

Psycho Killer – Talking Heads

Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) – Kate Bush

You Spin Me Round (Like a Record) – Dead or Alive

Chica Mejicanita – Mae Arnette

Play With Me – Extreme

Detroit Rock City – KISS

I Was a Teenage Werewolf – The Cramps

Pass the Dutchie – Musical Youth

Wipeout – The Surfaris

Object of My Desire – Starpoint

Rock Me Amadeus (The Gold Mix) – Falco

Travelin’ Man – Ricky Nelson

Tarzan Boy – Baltimora

Dream a Little Dream of Me – Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald

Stream the soundtrack below: