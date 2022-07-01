Millie Bobby Brown Cried Seeing Vecna on ‘Stranger Things’ Set: ‘She Wouldn’t Look at Me’

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched Episodes 8 and 9 of “Stranger Things 4,” now streaming on Netflix.

Jamie Campbell Bower’s Vecna is one of most scariest baddies to hit Hawkins, Ill., since the Mind Flayer and Demogorgon, and he’s so terrifying that he made Mille Bobby Brown cry.

In an interview with Variety, Bower explains, “They brought her up into a position where she’s bound. I walked up to her [as Vecna] and she burst into tears. She wouldn’t look at me and she was visibly just disgusted by the whole thing.”

Brown wasn’t too traumatized once she realized it was Bower underneath the grotesque makeup. “After she cried and I made it obvious that she knew it was me, one of the things she said was that, ‘I knew it was you when I could smell cigarettes,’ because I’m a smoker,” he said.

“Stranger Things 4: Vol. 2” picks up with Eleven having learned the truth about Vecna’s origins and how she was responsible for sending him into the Upside Down — and thus creating the monster. She is determined to fight him, and the two eventually come face to face. It was this sequence that Bower says completely terrified Brown.

Vecna’s character began life as Henry Creel. His full identity is revealed to Eleven at the end of “Stranger Things 4: Vol. 1.” He explains to El that he killed his family after acquiring mysterious powers and was placed under Dr. Martin Brenner’s (Matthew Modine) care. When Brenner found out how strong Henry was, he made him his first test subject — One — and later tried to recreate him, eventually leading to Eleven.

The Duffer Brothers insisted Vecna be created using practical effects. Prosthetics designer Barrie Gower, the mastermind behind “Game of Thrones” and “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2,” built a second skin for Bower. The actor needed 25 pieces of latex and silicone rubber material glued to his body via a medical adhesive, and it created a terrifying presence on set.

Even the sinewy vines on Vecna’s body were real with. Approximately 10% of them were CGI used for the vine extensions. In total, Bower’s transformation took seven and a half hours, with his day usually beginning at 3 a.m. After about 10 to 12 hours of filming, he’d head back to the chair to get it all removed, which would take another hour.