May the 4th: New Apple Film Celebrates Iconic Sounds of ‘Star Wars’ Universe

In honor of May the 4th, aka Star Wars Day, Apple has released “Behind the Mac: Skywalker Sound.”

The short film, which can be viewed on Apple’s YouTube channel, takes viewers behind the scenes at the iconic company that has continuously revolutionized the art of cinematic sound. Directed by Josh Greenbaum (“Becoming Bond,” “Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar”), the film follows foley artists, sound designers and mixers at the ranch’s community of creators as they explore the possibilities of sound and share the secrets behind legendary moments from the “Star Wars” universe and beyond.

The cast is a lineup of sound royalty, including Al Nelson, André Fenley, Baihui Yang, Bonnie Wild, Chris Scarabosio, Danielle Dupre, Matthew Wood, Randy Thom, Ryan Frias, Shelley Roden and Tom Myers.

Audiences will be able to see Wild break down a key scene from “The Mandalorian,” while Fenley talks about the “Jurassic Park” roars and Myers gets emotional breaking down the Order 66 sequence in “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.”

Cinematographer Todd Banhazl said, “Walking the halls of Skywalker Sound, it became apparent that in all our favorite films, in every movie where each sound is special and lives in our hearts, it was done by this team in this place. Our entire crew was incredibly inspired, and we were reminded every step of the way why we do this.”

Skywalker Sound has been behind some of the most iconic sounds in cinematic history, including the iconic Jedi lightsaber hum. The company specializes in sound design, mixing, and audio post-production across multiple mediums

“Behind the Mac: Skywalker Sound” will be featured across Apple media platforms, and is produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Documentaries, alongside Delirio Films.

Watch the trailer below: