Sound Editors Planning Silent Protest at Oscars Over Live Telecast Cuts

Dozens of sound designers, engineers and mixers have signed a petition protesting the Academy’s decision to award the sound Oscar during its pre-telecast hour on Sunday.

A source close to the sound branch also revealed that guild members are planning on wearing their guild badges upside down as a form of silent protest over the demotion of crafts at the Oscars. The source disclosed that there are discussions exploring the idea of potentially turning their Oscar statues upside down upon receipt at the show, as a way of protesting the Academy’s decision.

More than 80 people, including 16 Academy Award winners, signed the letter to the Academy, which is posted in full below.

“As a community of sound artists, we respectfully disagree and are opposed to the changes that are being made for the broadcast of the 94th Oscars ceremony,” says the group’s letter to Academy President David Rubin and ABC.

“Every film is greater than the sum of all the parts and it only gets made by the joint effort and contribution of all the people involved in creating movies,” the letter continues. “We all make films together and we need to focus on what we contribute in common, not what divides us.”

The letter is the artisan community’s latest response decrying the decision to pre-record eight craft categories and show edited excerpts during the live ceremony. Producer Will Packer has said, “I think it was the right decision. We have to understand that the Academy Awards show as we know it is at an inflection point. The next coming years, especially this year, are going to be a harbinger for what this show will become.”

Among the signers are Oscar winners Steve Maslow (“Raiders of the Lost Ark”), Randy Thom (“The Right Stuff”), Michael Semanick and Michael Hedges (“Lord of the Rings: Return of the King”), Myron Nettinga (“Black Hawk Down”), Ian Tapp and Resul Pookutty (“Slumdog Millionaire”), Dane Davis (“The Matrix”), Tim Cavagin (“Bohemian Rhapsody”), Jeffrey Perkins (“Dances With Wolves”), Robert Mackenzie (“Hacksaw Ridge”), Niv Adiri and Skip Lievsay (“Gravity”) and Michele Couttolenc, Carlos Cortes and Jamie Baksht (“Sound of Metal”).

Three of the signers are also current nominees: Mackenzie (for “The Power of the Dog”), Adiri (“Belfast”) and Paul Massey (“No Time to Die”).

The petition was spearheaded by Carlos Solis, whose credits as sound mixer or re-recording mixer include “Batman Begins” and “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.” “I hope this changes their position, and that they will go back to presenting all the awards like they always have,” Solis tells Variety.

The plea to present all 23 categories live during the ceremony has continued since the controversial announcement. In a Variety artisans special report, five craftspeople shared their dismay over how the ceremony is being executed. Filmmakers James Cameron, Jane Campion and Guillermo Del Toro have also spoken out about the reformatting decision.

See the letter below.

From: Sound Artists from around the world.

To: Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC.

We are very saddened by the current world events and the troubled times we live in.

The decisions that people, businesses, corporations and world leaders have to make are really challenging.

We have to regroup and reevaluate all of our actions every day and every second.

As a community of Sound Artists we respectfully disagree and are opposed to the changes that are being made for the Broadcast of the 94th Oscars ceremony.

Every film is greater than the sum of all of the parts and it only gets made by the joint effort and contribution of all the people involved in creating movies.

We all make films together, we need to focus on what we contribute in common, not what divides us.

The eight categories not presented live are Documentary Short, Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music Score, Production Design, Live Action Short, Animated Short and Sound.

We have lost many great artists in our times. Let’s not put these categories in the “In Memoriam” edited section of the broadcast show.

Sincerely yours, Sound Artists:

