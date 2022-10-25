Sony Pictures Entertainment Acquires VFX Company Pixomondo (EXCLUSIVE)

Sony Pictures Entertainment has acquired the VFX company Pixomondo from Mayfair Equity Partners, a dedicated technology and consumer investor.

Pixomondo specializes in virtual production and VFX and is known for its work on “Game of Thrones,” “House of the Dragon” and the upcoming “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” It will maintain three LED soundstages and seven offices in the U.S., U.K., Germany and Canada.

Under the deal, Sony has acquired 100% of Pixomondo. The company will continue to be led by CEO Jonny Slow, who will now report to Ravi Ahuja, Chairman of Global TV Studios and SPE Corporate Development.

The acquisition of Pixomondo, alongside Sony Pictures Imageworks and Sony Innovation Studios, strengthens Sony’s role in virtual production and further enables the studio to serve the growing visual effects and premium television and film production industries.

Just last month, Sony Pictures unveiled its first LED stage Culver City, Calif.

“Pixomondo’s impressive end-to-end virtual production technology, software and solutions further build Sony’s leadership in high quality visual effects and virtual production. And, for our TV studios, Pixomondo’s capabilities will make the hundreds of shows we produce for our streaming and network partners even more exceptional,” said Ahuja.

Added Jonny Slow, CEO at Pixomondo, “Sony’s legacy, and creativity-driven technology strategy, mean that our company has found a home where it can truly thrive. We look forward to continuing to innovate in the virtual production and VFX space with our clients over many years to come.”

Bertie Aykroyd, Partner at Mayfair Equity Partners commented, “We are proud to have partnered with the Pixomondo team, supporting the company’s evolution and growth since 2018. Pixomondo was an early mover in virtual production and has successfully diversified its offering to allow filmmakers to make tech-enabled creative decisions from the very early stages of production. With the ever-increasing demand for high-quality content, Pixomondo’s innovative team will undoubtedly be a great success when partnered with Sony’s global offering.”