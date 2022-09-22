Shawn Mendes to Release Original Song for ‘Lyle, Lyle Crocodile’ Movie Alongside Tracks From Elton John and Stevie Wonder

Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Elton John and more are on the soundtrack to the upcoming animated movie “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile!” Mendes, as the voice of the titular character, also revealed that he will be sharing one of the original tracks he wrote for the set titled “Heartbeat,” next Friday (Sept. 30).

He is credited on eight tracks on the list and is also joined by co-stars Constance Wu and Javier Bardem, as well as Anthony Ramos. The full soundtrack will be available for streaming on Oct. 7, the same day as the film’s official premiere.

Based on Bernard Waber’s 1965 children’s book, the Will Speck and Josh Gordon film follows Lyle the crocodile as he navigates New York. After the Primm family moves into their house on 88th Street, Mrs. Primm, played by Wu, is shocked to find the singing crocodile in her bathtub. Eventually, the croc makes friends with her son Josh (Winslow Fegley) and his owner Héctor P. Valenti, played by Bardem.

In the trailer, Mendes can be heard singing an original song by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the acclaimed and award-winning composers behind “The Greatest Showman,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” and “La La Land.”

For the film’s announcement in late June, Mendes spoke with People and explained he felt “really comfortable” playing voicing Lyle because the crocodile exclusively sings throughout the entirety of the movie.

“I was able to do what I do best, plus I relate to his story and his character so much it felt natural,” he said. “When I was approached to help make the music for the adaptation of such a classic book, it was a no brainer and just such a fun departure from what I am used to.”