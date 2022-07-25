SAG-AFTRA Now Offers Membership to Intimacy Coordinators

SAG-AFTRA has unanimously passed a resolution that will allow accredited intimacy coordinators to join the union.

The decision came over the weekend when the board met virtually. SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said, “The role of intimacy coordinators greatly improves safety and well-being on sets and in productions requiring intimate scenes.” She added. “Their value is immeasurable and the National Board is committed to bringing intimacy coordinators into the SAG-AFTRA family and ensuring they have the kind of benefits and protections other members already enjoy.”

“Intimacy coordinators, many of whom already are SAG-AFTRA members, have become an essential on-set resource for cast and crew alike. This decision furthers our mission of making on-set safety an industry-wide standard and priority, and welcomes other talented, dedicated workers to join us,” said SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland.

According to SAG guidelines, Intimacy coordinators are professionals who function as an advocate and liaisons between performers and productions, facilitating communications and helping with movement and choreography when nudity and intimate scenes are being filmed. It is as much to the benefit of the production as it is for the performers.

Greater demand for intimacy coordinators started after #MeToo era conversations about sexual misconduct on film and TV sets expanded when they would liaise between production and actor safety concerns over intimate scenes and returning to on-screen love scenes during COVID.

In June, SAG-AFTRA announced the publication of an intimacy coordinator registry and pre-registry. The lists are provided as a resource to help producers identify qualified and experienced intimacy coordinators.