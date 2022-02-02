‘Pam and Tommy’s Best Music Moments So Far: From Dusty Springfield to Nine Inch Nails

SPOILER ALERT: This piece contains spoilers for the first three episodes in Season 1 of “Pam and Tommy” which premiered on Hulu Feb. 2

If you think the needle drops on the Hulu original series, “Pam & Tommy” — based on the real-life torrid tale of “Baywatch” babe Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee’s sex tape-gone-viral-bootlegged-VHS-tape is going to be all Mötley Crüe songs — you’re in for a surprise. There is not one note from iconic group’s hefty discography, which at the time of the sex tape scandal in 1997 numbered at seven albums that included their most memorable songs, many of which would have been a good match for the Lily James and Sebastian Stan-starring series.

While reps for the band and Hulu did not immediately respond to requests for an official reason why no Crüe music appears in the series (which usually means that the rights-holder declined to give permission, for any number of possible reasons), the numerous needle drops on the series underscore or overlay almost every scene veer toward classic soul and jazz, with the occasional foray into the ‘90s. These smack-on-the-nose choices are predictable in their lyrics, practically narrating the scenes they are soundtracking. Of course, Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven is a Place on Earth” is playing when driving down the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu; “You are the Man” from Inez and Charlie Foxx is the obvious choice when Pam sends Tommy a drink in the club. And what better song than Lloyd Price’s “Right Kind of Girl” when you’re taking the girl of your dreams out to dinner?

What’s interesting about these selections is their varied styles and the unexpected eras from which they are drawn, plus, how the obscure choices outweigh the obvious ones. Pro tip: have Shazam ready to capture when watching the series. Here are the top needle drops from each of the first three episodes of “Pam & Tommy,” which premiered on Feb. 2nd.

Episode 1: “Drilling and Pounding”

Dusty Springfield

“Sunny”

The queen of ‘60s pop, Dusty Springfield’s 1967 upbeat and sassy version of “Sunny” is playing during a childhood flashback for Rand, the contractor Lee refused to pay, and who then returned to Lee’s home to steal his safe — which, unbeknownst to Rand, also held the sex tape. In this traumatic scene, a young Rand is snatched away from his electric car set by his abusive father, plied with Bubble Up soda and generic chips and plunked in front of the TV while dad entertains some ladies. The bright lyrics of “Sunny” are a sharp contrast with the darkness of these moments, although Dusty’s rendition is laced with sadness.

As Rand plots his revenge on Lee, “Closer,” the 1994 hit from Nine Inch Nails (hmmm….) narrates his intentions. The song’s sinister beats play over Rand’s trip to the hardware store for supplies to spray painting his van to writing notes in his “karma” notebook to surveying Tommy’s property as Trent Reznor snarls, “You let me violate you/ You let me desecrate you/ You let me penetrate you/ You let me complicate you.” And then, “I broke apart my insides/ I’ve got no soul to sell/ Help me get away from myself.” And finally, the real intention…

Primal Scream

“Movin’ On Up”

As soon as Rand is able to bust open the safe with a giant electric saw and the door falls off, this timeless number from Primal Scream’s 1991 masterpiece, “Screamadelica,” kicks in. It carries through the slow-motion scenes of Rand’s haul, into him buying loads of alcohol at the liquor store, to dumping the loot at a pawn shop. “My light shines on,” the Scream’s Bobby Gillespie keeps repeating until Rand’s foot accidentally hits the fateful High-8 tape next to his couch.



Episode 2: “I Love You, Tommy”

Donovan

“Hurdy Gurdy Man”

This episode is all about Pam and Tommy’s first meeting and their whirlwind four-day “courtship,” which mainly took place in clubs with a lot of drinking and hotel suites, with occasional drugs. Donovan’s 1968 “Hurdy Gurdy Man” is an unlikely choice while Pam and Tommy are in the tub “exploring” each other, a television in the wall on one side, a miniature replica of Michaelangelo’s David on the other. Representative of Tommy perhaps? Donovan warbles, “It was then the Hurdy Gurdy Man/ Came singing songs of love,” while viewers get way-too-close-up shots of Pam and Tommy touching each other’s faces.

Peggy Lee

“That’s My Style”

Big band jazz courtesy of Peggy Lee and the swinging “That’s My Style” from 1964 is the perfect high-energy song for Pam’s and Tommy’s wedding night, which plays out like soft porn all over the hotel suite: naked pillow fights, sex in the aforementioned tub against the television, on the couch with strawberries and cream, on the bar with champagne — which pops when they do.

Iggy Pop

“Real Wild Child (Wild One)”

Iggy Pop’s guttural voice welcomes Pam and Tommy back to Los Angeles International Airport with 1986’s “Real Wild Child (Wild One)” where the paparazzi and news teams are lying in wait for them. Their last moments of wedded bliss are on the down escalator before Iggy starts narrating “Well I’m just out of school/ Like I’m real, real cool/ Got to dance like a fool/ Got the message that I got to be/ A wild one,” and Tommy starts shoving cameras and flipping everyone off before he and Pam take off in their getaway car.

Episode 3: “Jane Fonda”

Shirley Bassey

“Spinning Wheel”

This episode is mainly Rand trying to find a way to distribute Pam and Tommy’s sex tape. The big belter of James Bond theme songs, Dame Shirley follows Rand and “Uncle Miltie” (a sleazy Nick Offerman) as they make their rounds of video companies, who one-by-one turn them down when they realize these two yahoos don’t have releases from the stars of their sex tape. “What goes up must come down,” she belts as these two quite literally spin their wheels trying to get someone to take them and their stolen tape on.

Dusty Springfield

“What’s It Gonna Be”

Dusty returns once financing is secured from Butchie (portrayed by a priceless Andrew Dice Clay), the mobster who bankrolled “Deep Throat,” and the online business of selling the tape is underway with Rand cutting out pictures of Anderson from magazines and using them for the cover image and setting up of, essentially, a porn site for tape sales. “What’s it gonna be?” her flawless voice croons from 1967, “Please tell me/ Is it really me?” Her sentiments are a match for Rand’s, who is pinching himself because this is actually happening.

Cass Elliot

“Make Your Own Kind of Music”

Mama Cass does double duty with 1969’s “Make Your Own Kind of Music” — which was used to very different effect in the 2020 Cate Blanchett-starring “Mrs. America” series about the Equal Rights Amendment — as her powerhouse voice sings over two scenes. Rand and Uncle Miltie checking out the secret wall of VCRs at the back of a dry cleaner that will be dubbing their sex tape. At the same time, Pam is waiting for an at-home pregnancy test to tell her if she’s pregnant. Just as Pam shares the positive news with a so-happy-he’s-crying Tommy, the numbers on the VCRs are counting the milliseconds, and Cass shouts, “But you gotta make your own kind of music/ Sing your own special song/ Even if nobody else sings along.”