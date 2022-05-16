‘The Marvels’ Composer Laura Karpman Scores ‘Ms. Marvel’ on Disney+ (EXCLUSIVE)

Laura Karpman has composed the score for “Ms. Marvel,” which debuts on Disney + on June 8.

The series stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, a Pakistani American teenager from New Jersey who idolizes Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel. Vellani is joined by Saagar Shaikh as her older brother, Aamir; Mohan Kapur (the Disney Plus Hotstar series “Crime Next Door”) and Zenobia Shroff (“The Big Sick”) as her parents, Muneeba and Yusuf; Matt Lintz (“The Walking Dead”) as her best friend, Bruno; and Aramis Knight (“Into the Badlands”) as the vigilante known as Red Dagger.

Karpman is a five-time Emmy winner who has scored the music for HBO’s “Lovecraft Country.” She is no stranger to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having scored the music to the Disney+ series, “What If…?” She’s also been tapped for 2023’s “The Marvels.”

Said Karpman: “I am thrilled to be a part of a wonderfully diverse team that is bringing Kamala Khan off the pages of her comic book and into your homes this June. She is an epic superhero hailing from a rich musical heritage that was a joy to be immersed in.”

Aside from running an all-female studio, Karpman is a passionate voice for inclusion in Hollywood and founded the Alliance of Women Film Composers.

Karpman became the first American female composer inducted by the music branch of the Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences. She was subsequently elected to be the first female governor of the music branch. During her short time as governor, Karpman made indelible strides towards diversity, advocating for Academy membership for dozens of underrepresented composers and songwriters, as well as spearheading the Academy Women’s Initiative.

She is also an advisor for the Sundance Film Institute and on the faculty of the USC Film Scoring Program and the San Francisco Conservatory.

Check out the poster for “Ms. Marvel” below.