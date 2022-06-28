Margot Robbie’s Viral ‘Barbie’ Costumes Are Created by Oscar-Winning ‘Little Women’ Costume Designer

Oscar-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran is behind the “Barbie” costumes that are going viral on the internet. Variety has confirmed Gerwig has teamed up with her “Little Women” costume designer to bring Barbie and her neon world to life.

Photos of Margot Robbie, who is playing Barbie, and Ryan Gosling, playing Ken, have been circulating on social media for several weeks. In one viral photo, the duo are seen rocking hot pink neon spandex outfits while rollerblading along Venice Beach. The Oscar nominees were accessorized with bright yellow rollerblades along with matching kneepads.

“Barbie” remains high on the list of most anticipated projects for 2023. In April, fans got their first official glimpse at Robbie as Barbie, when Warner Bros. revealed a first look image at CinemaCon. The shot showed the star seated behind the wheel of a pink convertible, flashing a mega-watt smile and donning a polka dot headband.

Warner Bros. also teased a further glimpse of Durran’s costumes when it released a photo of Gosling in a cut-off denim shirt, sporting six-pack abs, bleach blonde hair and a spray tan.

Durran designed the costumes in Gerwig’s “Little Women.” She has won two Academy Awards, including one for 2012’s “Anna Karenina” and “Little Women.”

Gerwig co-wrote the “Barbie” script with her partner, “Frances Ha” and “Mistress America” director Noah Baumbach. Production on the film is currently underway. The supporting cast includes the likes of America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Michael Cera and more. While no plot details from “Barbie” have been confirmed, it’s rumored that several Barbie and Ken characters factor into the plot.

Robbie not only stars as the iconic doll in this live-action film, but she is also producing the film alongside LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley, Mattel’s Robbie Brenner and David Heyman for Heyday Films. LuckyChap’s Josey McNamara and Mattel’s Ynon Kreiz are executive producers.