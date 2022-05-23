‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ Composer Tom Holkenborg to Return for George Miller’s ‘Furiosa’

George Miller has confirmed that he and composer Tom Holkenborg, aka Junkie XL, will work together again on the next installment of the Mad Max franchise, “Furiosa.”

Miller made the reveal at Cannes where his film, “3000 Years of Longing,” debuted, which Holkenborg also scored.

Says Holkenborg: “What a week in Cannes for George and ‘3000 Years of Longing,’which I sadly had to miss, but can’t wait for people to see this remarkable film. Also! Very grateful to continue my journey with George with his next installment of the Mad Max series: ‘Furiosa.'”

Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II are set to star in “Furiosa,” the prequel movie based on Charlize Theron’s Imperator Furiosa character from 2015’s “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

Taylor-Joy will play the title role, a younger version of Furiosa.

Miller is set to direct, co-write and produce “Furiosa,” along with his longtime producing partner Doug Mitchell. The film will be produced by Miller’s own Australian-based Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner, together with “Fury Road” partner Warner Bros. Pictures.

Dutch-born composer Holkenborg has been in high demand thanks to his scoring work in recent years, especially in the realm of epic fantasies (“Mad Max: Fury Road”) and comic-book heroes (“Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Deadpool”).

