Variety to Honor Artisans Including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Greig Fraser and Tamara Deverell at Santa Barbara Film Festival

Variety will return to an in-person Artisans Awards ceremony at this year’s Santa Barbara Film Festival, taking place on Monday, March 7 at 8 p.m. at the historic Arlington Theatre. Honoring those nominated for an Academy Award in below-the-line categories, this year’s Artisans Awards highlights those essential to the filmmaking process and who have exhibited the most exciting and innovative work in their respective fields.

“What I love so much about the Artisans Awards and honoring them here at SBIFF, is that this shines a spotlight on those essential to the art of filmmaking and storytelling,” said Variety senior artisans awards editor Jazz Tangcay. “This is their moment to shine and share how they tell a story through their craft and celebrate them. It’s so great to be back in person and to share this with an in-person crowd at the festival.”

Added Santa Barbara Film Festival executive director Roger Durling: “What festivals and events like the Artisans Awards are all about is connectivity and building community through the art of film. The past two years have not been good to those essential aspects of cinema that I cherish so much. Both Variety and SBIFF are thrilled to be back together celebrating our talented artisans.”

The Variety Artisans Awards will be presented to:

Frederic Aspiras and Göran Lundstrom for makeup and hairstyling in United Artists Releasing’s “House of Gucci”

Tamara Deverell for production design in Searchlight Pictures’ “Nightmare Alley”

Germaine Franco for score in Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures’ “Encanto”

Greig Fraser for cinematography in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Dune”

Lin-Manuel Miranda for song in “Encanto”

Paul Massey for sound in United Artists Releasing’s “No Time to Die”

Kelly Port for visual effects in Sony Pictures “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Peter Sciberras for editing in Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog”

Jacqueline West and Bob Morgan for costume design in “Dune”

The 37th Santa Barbara International Film Festival, presented by Ugg, will take place in-person March 2 through March 12. Over 200 films, filmmaker Q&As, industry panels and celebrity tributes will be held throughout Santa Barbara, including at the historic Arlington Theatre. This year’s lineup is available on SBIFF’s mobile app. For additional information or to buy passes, visit sbiff.org.