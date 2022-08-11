‘Legendary,’ ‘Arcane’ and ‘We’re Here’ Among Juried Emmy Winners

Although the Creative Arts Emmys aren’t set to be handed out until Sept. 3 and Sept. 4, the Television Academy has already named “Legendary” and “We’re Here” among its winners in the juried categories.
Netflix’s “Arcane” led the way with three wins for individual achievement in animation. Winners in costume, interactive programming and motion design were also handed out.
The winners are screened by a panel of professionals in the appropriate peer groups and chosen via a one-step evaluation and voting procedure. Deliberations include open discussions of each entrant’s work with a thorough review of the merits of awarding the Emmy.
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
“Arcane” (The Boy Savior)
Netflix
A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Anne-Laure To – Color Script Artist
“Arcane” (Happy Progress Day!)
Netflix
A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Julien Georgel – Art Direction
“Arcane” (When These Walls Come Tumbling Down)
Netflix
A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Bruno Couchinho – Background Designer
“The Boys Presents: Diabolical”
Boyd In 3D
Prime Video, Amazon Studios, Sony Pictures Television Studios, Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures
Lexy Naut – Storyboard Artist
“The House”
Netflix
Nexus Studios for Netflix
Kecy Salangad – Animator
“Love, Death + Robots”
Jibaro, Netflix, Blur Studio for Netflix
Alberto Mielgo – Character Designer
Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming
“We’re Here” (Evansville, Indiana)
HBO/HBO Max. HBO in association with House of Opus 20 and IPC
Casey Caldwell – Costume Designer
Diego Montoya – Costume Designer
Joshua “Domino” Schwartz – Costume Designer
Marco Marco – Costume Designer
Patryq Howell – Costume Designer
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
“Annie Live!”
NBC, Chloe Productions, The Green Room, Zadan/Meron Productions, Sony Pictures Television
Mia Neal – Department Head Hairstylist
Leah Loukas – Assistant Department Head Hairstylist
Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
“Legendary” (Whorror House)
HBO/HBO Max, HBO Max in association with Scout Productions
Tonia Green – Department Head Makeup Artist
Tyson Fountaine – Key Makeup Artist
Sean Conklin- Makeup Artist
Marcel Banks- Makeup Artist
Jennifer Fregozo – Makeup Artist
Silvia Leczel – Makeup Artist
Glen Alen- Makeup Artist
“We’re Here” (Kona, Hawaii)
HBO/HBO Max, HBO in association with House of Opus 20 and IPC
Jeremy Damion Austin – makeup Artist
Martin De Luna Jr. -Makeup Artist
Tyler Devlin – Makeup Artist
Outstanding Motion Design
“Home Before Dark”
Apple TV+ • Paramount Television Studios in association with Apple
Jon Berkowitz – Creative Director
Brad Colwell – Creative Director
Kimberly Tang – Associate Creative Director
Nolan Borkenhagen – Art Director