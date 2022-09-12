Laika Studios Announces New Series Exploring Props, Costumes and Sets From Iconic Films

Laika, the animation studio behind “ParaNorman” and “Coraline,” has announced a six-part series exploring the costumes, props and sets from its iconic films.

Titled “Laika Archives,” the series will be released on Sept. 13 via the company’s YouTube channel and features artisans like costume designer Deb Cook, head of model-making Keith McQueen and writer-director Chris Butler.

Says Butler, “There’s something truly magical about walking into a room and seeing a table full of gorgeous sculpts, gorgeous artwork that’s been created by very talented people.”

David Burke, Laika chief marketing officer and SVP of operations, adds: “Laika creates movies that matter. It takes a community of talented artists, artisans and technologists to make a Laika film. Because they are crafted in the stop motion animation medium, the studio has many physical assets from each film.”

The puppets, sets, props and materials are created in-house at the studio’s headquarters in Portland, Ore., and the series is designed as a gift to the many fans of the films. Burke says, “It is a real peek inside the creative artistry of Laika.”

Next up for the studio is “Wildwood,” which stars a voice cast including Carey Mulligan, Mahershala Ali, Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Jacob Tremblay, Awkwafina, Angela Bassett, Jake Johnson, Charlie Day, Amandla Stenberg, Jemaine Clement, Maya Erskine, Tantoo Cardinal, Tom Waits and Richard E. Grant. Travis Knight is directing. The film is based on a series of novels by Colin Meloy, lead singer of the Decemberists, and illustrator Carson Ellis. Butler is the film’s screenwriter. “Wildwood” is set to be released in 2023.