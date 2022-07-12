Creative Arts Emmys: Industry Heavyweights Kazu Hiro, Barrie Gower and Tatiana S. Riegel Lead Nominations

Prosthetic makeup artists Kazu Hiro and Barrie Gower and editor Tatiana S. Riegel were among the industry heavyweights who landed Creative Arts Emmy nominations on Tuesday morning.

Two-time Oscar winner Hiro landed an Outstanding Prosthetics Emmy nomination for his transformation of Sean Penn in Starz’s “Gaslit.” Hiro often spent up to two and a half hours a day transforming Penn into Attorney General John Mitchell.

Gower, a three-time Emmy winner for “Game of Thrones,” served as Special Makeup Effects Department Head on “Stranger Things” and also scored an Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup nomination.

Gower was the mastermind behind creating the prosthetics for the show’s villain, Vecna, played by Jamie Campbell Bower. The costume ended up being separated into about 24 or 25 different pieces, made from foam latex or silicone rubber material: A top of head piece, a chin appliance, a five kilogram shoulder piece, chest and back appliances, three separate appliances for his right arm and a foam latex right arm with chunky vines over it.

Oscar-nominated Riegel (“I, Tonya”) scored a nod for Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for her work on Hulu’s “Pam and Tommy.” Others nominated in that category include Chi-yoon Chung for “Dopesick” and John M. Valerio for “The White Lotus.”

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show with Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg landed Adam Blackstone a nod for Outstanding Music Direction. Lady Gaga’s music director Michael Bearden also earned a nomination for the CBS special “One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga.” Emmy winner Rickey Minor had two noms for the 43rd and 44th “Kennedy Center Honors,” both of which aired within the Emmy eligibility window.

Chadwick Boseman and Jessica Walter landed posthumous nominations for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance. Boseman was recognized for his work in “What If…?” and Walter received a nomination for “Archer.” Nominated alongside them are Stanley Tucci (“Central Park”), Maya Rudolph (“Big Mouth”), Julie Andrews (“Bridgerton”), F. Murray Abraham (“Moon Knight”) and Jeffrey Wright for “What If…?”

Former President, Barack Obama is now an Emmy nominee. He earned a nomination in the Outstanding Narrator category for his work on the Netflix documentary series “Our Great National Parks.” He is nominated along with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, David Attenborough, W. Kamau Bell, and Lupita Nyong’o.

In Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program, SAG nominee Ken Barefield earned a nomination for his work on Netflix’s “Cobra Kai.” The series was also nominated for Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation.

Composer Siddhartha Khosla who did double duty this season on Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” and “This Is Us,” scored three nominations. Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score) and Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music for “Only Murders In The Building” and Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics for “This Is Us.”

The Creative Arts Emmys will take place over two nights, on Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4. An edited version of the Creative Arts Emmys will air at 8 p.m. on Sept. 10 on FXX.