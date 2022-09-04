John Williams Premieres ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Music at the Hollywood Bowl

During his annual Maestro of the Movies concert at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl on Friday, John Williams debuted a new piece of music called “Helena’s Theme,” part of the original soundtrack for the upcoming fifth “Indiana Jones” film.

Although the fifth Harrison Ford-starring entry doesn’t arrive in theaters until next June (and doesn’t have an official name yet), Williams introduced the track by discussing its title — in reference to actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character in the film — and added that he had recorded music for the James Mangold-directed film one week ago.

Williams described the character as “an adventuress, and also a femme fatale… she’s many, many things… She has a kind of lyrical music, like an old movie star.”

Waller-Bridge will be joined by co-stars Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas and Olivier Richters.

In an interview with Associated Press, the 90-year-old composer hinted that “Indiana Jones 5” might be his last film.

“At the moment I’m working on ‘Indiana Jones 5,’ which Harrison Ford — who’s quite a bit younger than I am — I think has announced will be his last film,” he told the publication. “So, I thought: If Harrison can do it, then perhaps I can, also.”

Williams pointed out the six-month commitment often required by blockbuster films and said, “At this point in life, [it’s] a long commitment to me.” But he also made it clear that he wasn’t going to close the door on music. He added, “I don’t want to be seen as categorically eliminating any activity.”

“Indiana Jones 5” will arrive in theaters on June 30, 2023.

Watch Williams conduct “Helena’s Theme” here.