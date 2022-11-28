How Siouxsie Sioux, Bob Fosse and More Inspired ‘Wednesday’s’ Unforgettable Dance Sequence

Is there anything Jenna Ortega can’t do? In the new Netflix series, “Wednesday,” Ortega takes on the role of Wednesday Addams, and as part of her prep process, she had to learn how to play the cello. She also took on the role of a choreographer to execute one of the series’ most memorable moments.

Episode four, titled “Woe What a Night,” sees the students of Nevermore Academy, the school for outcasts, attend the Rave’N dance. Wednesday reluctantly attends with Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan). As The Cramps’ “Goo Goo Muck” plays, Wednesday takes to the dance floor and throws out her kookiest of moves.

In a recent behind-the-scenes video, Ortega and her fellow castmates watch the scene, and she reveals, “I actually felt really insecure about this. I choreographed that myself and I think it’s very obvious that I’m not a dancer or choreographer.”

In a recent interview with Vulture, Ortega revealed more details about the sequence. Not only was it was her first time choreographing, but Ortega also put the moves together a few days before director Tim Burton shot the sequence.

The cast of Wednesday reacts to *that* dance scene — which @jennaortega choreographed herself! pic.twitter.com/ljos7uWMj8 — Netflix (@netflix) November 25, 2022

In a tweet, Ortega said her dance moves were inspired by many people, including, “Siouxsie Sioux, Bob Fosse’s Rich Man’s Frug, Lisa Loring, Lene Lovich, Denis Lavant, and archival footage of goths dancing in clubs in the ’80’s. Helped me out on this one.”

An eagle-eyed fan also pointed out an homage to the 1960s “Addams Family” TV series, writing “You threw a move in there that was an homage to John Astin’s Gomez. Don’t think we don’t see you. Well done.”

You threw a move in there that was an homage to John Astin's Gomez. Don't think we don't see you. Well done. pic.twitter.com/wXhw8A5M20 — All Fall Down 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇽🇩🇪🇧🇻🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈🏴‍☠️ (@JamesHedrick20) November 26, 2022

The Loring homage was also captured for a side-by-side comparison. Loring portrayed Wednesday in original the series.

Apparently someone in the thread posted how she threw in a move from old Wednesday toohttps://t.co/l9nQ3t3i1R — NoMadLasS (@NoMadLasS) November 26, 2022

Watch the dance scene in full below.