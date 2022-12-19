James Cameron and Jon Landau Honored With Advanced Imaging Society Voices for the Earth Award

“Avatar: The Way of Water” director James Cameron and producer Jon Landau will receive the Advanced Imaging Society Voices for the Earth Award.

The Society will honor Landau and Cameron at the 13th annual awards ceremony, which will take place on Feb. 10 in Los Angeles.

“James Cameron and Jon Landau’s first ‘Avatar’ revolutionized filmmaking technology 13 years ago, winning several of our top awards, including best picture,” said AIS President Jim Chabin. “With ‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ these masters of film have again left us awestruck with magnificent characters and stories, but also reminders of just how fragile life and ecosystems are. We are thrilled to honor them and this epic film for being ‘Voices for the Earth’ to millions of movie fans across the world.”

The film’s imparts to viewers the urgency of caring for and preserving the wonders of the natural world now — before it’s too late.

The Voices for the Earth Award celebrates innovation and inspiration in environmental storytelling and acknowledges creatives who have found a unique approach to strengthening the audience’s appreciation for nature and illustrating the importance of taking care of the planet.

Kathleen Rogers, president of Earthday.org, will be presenting the award: “James Cameron’s first ‘Avatar’ is a testament to extraordinary filmmaking, human ingenuity, and technology. It is also a tribute to nature and ecology. ‘Avatar’ wasn’t just about our relationship with trees, it was about our utter dependence on them. In 2010, Earthday.org joined forces with James Cameron to plant over one million trees in vulnerable areas around the world in commemoration of the 40th anniversary of Earth Day and the release of ‘Avatar.’ Now more than a decade later, the world is experiencing ‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ another extraordinary film focused on our deep and spiritual connections with nature. This extraordinary experience will inspire millions of people to support the protection of water, the very basis of life to all species. We are proud to present this award to a dedicated filmmaking genius who also shares a deep love for our planet and its species.”