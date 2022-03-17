How Joyce Gilliard Has Been Advocating for On-Set Safety

Ever since 2014, when an on-set accident almost killed her, hairstylist Joyce Gilliard has advocated for on-set safety.

Gilliard, who was seriously injured in the train accident that killed her colleague, camera assistant Sarah Jones, on the first day of shooting Gregg Allman biopic “Midnight Rider,” founded the nonprofit organization iSafe in 2016. Its mission is to promote safety awareness on television and film production sets through education, training, awareness, accountability and visibility.

The organization provides stickers, sweatshirts and T-shirts bearing safety messages to crew members to help them feel seen. “Those things empower people to help others become safe on set,” says Gilliard.

Since a culture of silence still prevails on some shoots, Gilliard says the apparel acts as a “silent voice,” serving as a warning to directors or producers who might not be following safety precautions.