ICG Announces 24th Annual Emerging Cinematographer Honorees

The International Cinematographers Guild has named 10 honorees for the 2022 Annual Emerging Cinematographer Awards (ECA).

The event spotlights promising cinematographers and provides them with exposure needed to succeed in the motion picture industry. The collection of 10 selected short films will be showcased at the ECA event on October 2, 2022, at the Wolf Theatre in the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center, followed by a cocktail reception.

The winning filmmakers, selected from 108 submissions nationwide, are: Andrew Aiello (“Green Cobra”), Austin Scott Ahlborg (“Lotus”), Jac Cheairs (“Kenobi: A Star Wars Fan Film”), Morgan Gardiner (“Molly Robber”), Gregor Tavenner (“Pleasant Canyon”), Jaspon Chau (“Sting”), Michael Tedford (“The Elder Scrolls Legends”), Leonard P. Walsh (“Kingsnake”), Eric M. Hurt (“Singularity”) and Allie Schultz (“Your Monster”).

“The Emerging Cinematographer Awards creates opportunity when it is most needed,” said ICG National President Steven Poster. “There are no rules for getting your first break, but being part of this talented group of newer cinematographers provides a golden chance to shine in a very tough market.”

Added Jimmy Matlosz, Co-Chair of the Guild’s ECA committee, “The ECA’s are back, and we are excited to celebrate the amazing accomplishments of these very talented filmmakers. Each year the competition is increasingly more challenging, and we look forward to spotlighting these emerging cinematographers from across the country.”

The International Cinematographers Guild (IATSE Local 600) represents approximately 9,000 members who work in film, television and commercials as directors of photography, camera operators, visual effects supervisors, still photographers, camera assistants, film loaders, all members of camera crews and publicists.

The org’s ECA Awards offer members an opportunity to present themselves as directors of photography by submitting a short film with a running time of 30 minutes or less for consideration. The awards are open to any member of the Guild who is not already classified as a director of photography. The films are selected by a panel of ICG members from across the country.