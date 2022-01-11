Publicists for ‘A Quiet Place II’ and ‘West Side Story’ Land Nominations for ICG Publicist Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

Nominees for the 59th annual ICG Publicist Awards have been announced. The publicists behind Oscar-nominated movies “A Quiet Place II,” “Encanto” and “West Side Story” are all nominated in the motion picture publicity campaign category.
Michelle Alt, Hayley Morrow, John Pisani, Annalee Paulo-Hensley, Claire Raskin and Marshall Weinbaum are all nominated for publicist of the year. Weinbaum and the team at Disney are behind Oscar contenders “West Side Story,” “Encanto,” “Raya and the Last Dragon” and “Luca.” The team also worked on Chloe Zhao’s “Eternals.” Disney publicist Kira Feola is also nominated for a career achievement in publicity.
The Hollywood Reporter’s (which shares its parent company, PMC, with Variety) Nekesa Mumbi Moody is up for the press award.
The final winners are determined via an online ballot of the general membership, which will be held Feb. 14-24, and will be announced at the ICG Publicists Awards Luncheon ceremony on March 25.
LES MASON AWARD FOR CAREER ACHIEVEMENT IN PUBLICITY
Jackie Bazan – Agency Publicist, BazanPR
Kira Feola – Awards Publicist, Walt Disney Studios
Gabriela Gutentag – Unit Publicist
Sheryl Main – Unit Publicist
Leonard Morpurgo – Independent Publicist
David Waldman – EVP Domestic Publicist, Paramount Pictures
PUBLICIST OF THE YEAR AWARD
Michelle Alt – Studio Domestic Publicist, Paramount Pictures
Hayley Morrow – Studio International Publicist, Paramount Pictures
Annalee Paulo-Hensley – Agency Publicist, 42West
John Pisani – Unit Publicist
Claire Raskind – Unit Publicist
Marshall Weinbaum – Studio Global Publicist, Walt Disney Studios
EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD – MOTION PICTURES
Chiabella James
Matthew Kennedy
David Lee
Daniel McFadden
Hopper Stone
EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD – TELEVISION
Justin Lubin
Atsushi Nishijima
JoJo Whilden
Nicole Wilder
Chuck Zlotnick
PRESS AWARD
Kyle Buchanan – The New York Times
Tim Leong – Entertainment Weekly
Nekesa Mumbi Moody – The Hollywood Reporter
Andy Reyes – Entertainment Tonight
Adam Weissler – Extra TV
INTERNATIONAL MEDIA AWARD
Vera Anderson – Cine Premiere (Mexico)
Yong Chavez – ABS-CBN News (Philippines)
Helen Hoehne – ProSieben/RTL/TV Movie (Germany)
Dean McCarthy – Hit.com.au (Australia)
Raquel Laguna Pardo – Europa Press (Spain)