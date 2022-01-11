Publicists for ‘A Quiet Place II’ and ‘West Side Story’ Land Nominations for ICG Publicist Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

Nominees for the 59th annual ICG Publicist Awards have been announced. The publicists behind Oscar-nominated movies “A Quiet Place II,” “Encanto” and “West Side Story” are all nominated in the motion picture publicity campaign category.

Michelle Alt, Hayley Morrow, John Pisani, Annalee Paulo-Hensley, Claire Raskin and Marshall Weinbaum are all nominated for publicist of the year. Weinbaum and the team at Disney are behind Oscar contenders “West Side Story,” “Encanto,” “Raya and the Last Dragon” and “Luca.” The team also worked on Chloe Zhao’s “Eternals.” Disney publicist Kira Feola is also nominated for a career achievement in publicity.

The Hollywood Reporter’s (which shares its parent company, PMC, with Variety) Nekesa Mumbi Moody is up for the press award.

The final winners are determined via an online ballot of the general membership, which will be held Feb. 14-24, and will be announced at the ICG Publicists Awards Luncheon ceremony on March 25.

LES MASON AWARD FOR CAREER ACHIEVEMENT IN PUBLICITY

Jackie Bazan – Agency Publicist, BazanPR

Kira Feola – Awards Publicist, Walt Disney Studios

Gabriela Gutentag – Unit Publicist

Sheryl Main – Unit Publicist

Leonard Morpurgo – Independent Publicist

David Waldman – EVP Domestic Publicist, Paramount Pictures

PUBLICIST OF THE YEAR AWARD

Michelle Alt – Studio Domestic Publicist, Paramount Pictures

Hayley Morrow – Studio International Publicist, Paramount Pictures

Annalee Paulo-Hensley – Agency Publicist, 42West

John Pisani – Unit Publicist

Claire Raskind – Unit Publicist

Marshall Weinbaum – Studio Global Publicist, Walt Disney Studios

EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD – MOTION PICTURES

Chiabella James

Matthew Kennedy

David Lee

Daniel McFadden

Hopper Stone

EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD – TELEVISION



Justin Lubin

Atsushi Nishijima

JoJo Whilden

Nicole Wilder

Chuck Zlotnick

PRESS AWARD

Kyle Buchanan – The New York Times

Tim Leong – Entertainment Weekly

Nekesa Mumbi Moody – The Hollywood Reporter

Andy Reyes – Entertainment Tonight

Adam Weissler – Extra TV

INTERNATIONAL MEDIA AWARD

Vera Anderson – Cine Premiere (Mexico)

Yong Chavez – ABS-CBN News (Philippines)

Helen Hoehne – ProSieben/RTL/TV Movie (Germany)

Dean McCarthy – Hit.com.au (Australia)

Raquel Laguna Pardo – Europa Press (Spain)