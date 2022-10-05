Hollywood Records Launches Music Docuseries and Podcast ‘The Big Score’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Hollywood Records is launching a new podcast series titled “The Big Score.”

Each episode of the original series will offer first-person audio and video vignettes that delve deep into the creation of film and television music for influential and award-winning movies and shows from Searchlight Pictures, 20th Century Studios, Hulu, Freeform, FX, National Geographic, Onyx Collective and more.

“The Big Score” gives audiences a chance to gain personal perspectives, stories and insights from some of today’s most innovative composers and artists, plus exclusive behind-the-scenes access into the recording process and creation of their scores.

Emmy-nominated composer Siddhartha Khosla kicks off the series. Kholsa, who worked on NBC’s “This is Us” and Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” will share insight into the latter show’s process.

A further two episodes featuring Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament (“Under the Banner of Heaven”) and Pierre-Phillipe Côté a.k.a. Pilou (“Not Okay”) will also be available.

“The Big Score” episode lineup is below.

10/6

Siddhartha Khosla

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Podcast + Docuseries

Jeff Ament

FX’s “Under The Banner of Heaven” (Hulu)

Docuseries

Pilou

“Not Okay” (Searchlight Pictures)

Docuseries

10/11

Daniel Pemberton

“See How They Run” (Searchlight Pictures)

Podcast + Docuseries

10/18

Ian Hultquist and Drum & Lace

“Rosaline” (20th Century Studios/Hulu)

Docuseries

Amanda Jones

“Super/Natural” (National Geographic/Disney +)

Docuseries

10/25

Carter Burwell

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

Podcast + Docuseries

11/2

Daniel Pemberton

“Amsterdam” (20th Century Studios)

Podcast + Docuseries

11/9

Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad of A Tribe Called Quest

“Reasonable Doubt” (Onyx Collective/Hulu)

Podcast + Docuseries