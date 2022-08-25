Composer Hildur Guðnadóttir and Screenwriter Sally El Hosaini to Receive TIFF Honoree Awards

The Toronto Film Festival will honor composer Hildur Guðnadóttir with the Variety Artisan Award at this year’s Tribute Awards.

Along with Guðnadóttir, Welsh Egyptian filmmaker and screenwriter Sally El Hosaini will receive the TIFF Emerging Talent Award presented by MGM at the annual TIFF Tribute Awards.

This awards season, Guðnadóttir composed the scores for two films, Todd Field’s “Tár” and Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking.”

Guðnadóttir cemented her place in Oscar history when she became only the fourth woman to win an Academy Award for original score for “Joker.”

She has been composing film music for over 20 years. Guðnadóttir released a solo album in 2006, “Mount A,” and scored her first feature film, “The Bleeding House,” in 2011. She went on to work with fellow Icelandic composer Jóhann Jóhannsson, playing the cello on “Prisoners” and “Sicario.”

She also worked on the HBO miniseries “Chernobyl,” which earned her an Emmy Award.

“Both Hildur Guðnadóttir and Sally El Hosaini are singular artists who continue to expand the horizons of their disciplines,” said TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey. “We’re proud to present TIFF Tribute Awards to Guðnadóttir for her remarkable score for Sarah Polley’s ‘Women Talking,’ and El Hosaini for directing one of the most urgent, moving films of the year in ‘The Swimmers.'”

“Variety is honored to be presenting Hildur Guðnadóttir with our annual Artisan Award at the TIFF Tribute Awards,” said Variety co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh. “We are looking forward to returning to an in-person awards program at one of the most important festivals in the world. Highlighting Hildur’s work is a testament to Variety’s commitment to celebrating artisans.”

The TIFF Variety Artisan Award recognizes a distinguished creative who has excelled at their craft and made an outstanding contribution to cinema and entertainment.

“MGM is thrilled to join TIFF in honoring Sally El Hosaini with the 2022 TIFF Emerging Talent Award and championing this harrowing story,” said Chris Brearton, MGM’s chief operation officer.

Guðnadóttir and El Hosaini join the recently announced list of 2022 TIFF Tribute Award honorees, including Brendan Fraser, who will receive the ​​TIFF Tribute Award for Performance presented by IMDbPro; Academy Award–winning filmmaker Sam Mendes, who will receive the TIFF Ebert Director Award; and the ensemble of “My Policeman,” who will receive the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance presented by Polestar.