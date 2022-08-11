Composer Harry Gregson-Williams Launches Film/TV Score Label with Universal Production Music

Award-winning composer Harry Gregson-Williams is launching a new label for his work as a joint venture with Universal Production Music, the two parties announced Thursday.

Gregson-Williams, whose credits include “The Last Duel,” “House of Gucci” and all four “Shrek” films, as well as HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” is one of the most sought-after composers in film and TV. The new label, “Scored By: Harry Gregson-Williams,” will feature mood-based album themes “ranging from action-packed chases to apprehensive tension and impulsive ripples, all with Gregson-Williams’ signature compositional style and sound.”

The label’s creation was inspired by wanting to provide premium-quality film and TV score repertoire for clients wanting the best quality production music. It marks a rare instance of a top-level film composer diving into production music.

“I’m extremely happy to be partnering with Universal Production Music on the creation of this new music label,” the composer said. “Making my music available in this way – beyond the boundaries of the specific film and television score commissions I’m doing – seems like a wonderful opportunity and a natural extension to my work.”

The joint venture also furthers the relationship with Gregson-Williams and Universal Music. He signed an exclusive global administration deal with the production music unit’s parent company, Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG), in 2019.

Geoff Cox, U.K. head of production at Universal Production Music, said, “To have access to that experience and build a label together that showcases Harry’s talents and delivers us exceptional music for our clients is a huge coup for us and highlights our strategy of working with the absolute best in the business.”

Jane Carter, president of Universal Production Music, added, “It’s always a privilege to spend time with a composer in their studio and listen to their music. Visiting Harry Gregson-Williams was no exception. To listen to his exceptional music which is so evocative was exhilarating and an experience I will cherish. I’m proud of this contribution to Universal Production Music in our mission to deliver quality at the highest level.”

Jody Gerson, chairman-CEO at UMPG, called Gregson-Williams’ experience unparalleled. She said the curation of Scored By: Harry Gregson-Williams had been put together with the film and TV broadcast audience in mind. Gerson said, “It truly exemplifies excellence and quality in every aspect and further highlights our commitment to work with the world’s best composers.”