How ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Uses the Music of Guns N’ Roses to Tell a Story

SPOILER ALERT: This story discusses some plot developments in Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder,” currently playing in theaters.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” finds Chris Hemsworth returning as the title character, joined by Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, his ex-girlfriend who takes on his powers. The duo are tasked with taking on Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher, who is wreaking havoc across the multiverses, killing every God he can.

To soundtrack the superhero tale, director Taika Waititi gravitated towards the songs of Guns N’ Roses.

In an interview with Loudersound, Waititi said, “You know, I still go home late at night and instead of going on, you know, Pornhub, I’ll go and watch old GN’R music videos because I just loved the band. But I think I’m still in love with the band back when there was the band, you know, that band: ‘Paradise City’ music video, like that stuff when the hair was long and it had been brushed, you know?”

In addition to songs from GNR’s debut, “Appetite for Destruction,” Waititi uses “November Rain,” from the 1991 studio album, “Use Your Illusion II.”

Did Waititi speak with lead singer Axl Rose before using the band’s songs? The director said in another interview with Rolling Stone, “At one point, the music supervisors were like, ‘You might have to have a chat with Axl. But I was just getting scared. He’s one of the greatest icons for me.”

Waititi also turned to Enya (“Only Time”), Mary J. Blige (“Family Affair”) and ABBA (“Our Last Summer”) for other music moments.

The film’s score comes courtesy of co-composers Michael Giacchino and Nami Melumad. Melumad is the first female to score within the Star Trek franchise, composing for “Star Trek: Prodigy” and most recently, “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.”

“Thor: Love and Thunder” marks Giacchino’s fourth film of the year, after “The Batman,” “Lightyear” and “Jurassic World Dominion.”

The composer recorded the score over 12 days with a 94-piece orchestra and a 36-member choir. The orchestra included 12 horns and eight trombones, and, interestingly no woodwinds, which is unusual for a film score. To pump up the ‘80s rock vibe, Giacchino added guitar, drums and synth.

Waititi gives equal billing to the music that bolsters his extraordinary style of storytelling. He’s said: “I really feel like we’re making this a funnier, bigger adventure with even cooler characters and a really kickass soundtrack.”

Here is a guide to the Guns N’ Roses songs featured in “Thor: Love and Thunder” which is out now.

“Welcome To The Jungle” – Guns N’ Roses

Considered one of the greatest hard rock songs of all time, this song plays when Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy have joined forces. While the Guardians only appear for a few minutes, the song is heard over a montage which shows Thor and the Guardians going out to battle.

“Paradise City” – Guns N’ Roses

As audiences get a look at New Asgard, “Paradise City” is played.

“Sweet Child O’ Mine” – Guns N’ Roses

First heard in the trailer, “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” the band’s third single released in 1988, is reprised numerous times throughout the film. Memorably, it plays as goats come crashing into Omnipotence City.

“November Rain” – Guns N’ Roses

The ballad features an epic guitar solo by Slash, which plays during a climactic battle between Thor and Mighty Thor (Portman) as they take on Gorr.