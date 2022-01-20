Guillermo del Toro on the Crafts of ‘Nightmare Alley’

Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” is physically stunning, which the director says “sustains the darkness of the movie by keeping the audience almost hypnotized by those textures. If you make a beautiful movie that’s not telling a story or defining a character, it’s just decorative. That’s the difference between eye protein and eye candy.”

Every worker behind the camera on the Searchlight film was “first-rate,” says del Toro, who also singled out several key artisans. “We basically made two films,” he adds. “The carnival is full of steam, rain, mud and reds; the second half is sterile and cold, in the snow, full of metal, glass and straight lines.”

Tamara Deverell

Production design

“We had a long period of preproduction. Tamara quickly identified the carnival as the hardest thing to do. You are dealing with an extremely complicated set that is going to work as exteriors and

interiors. We did an almost military operation of engineering, transforming the ground to carry water, electricity and steam, because I wanted to have steam rising the whole time. Every office in the city is designed like an alley. Lilith’s [Cate Blanchett] office is an alley, and everything is behind secret panels — the recording tapes, the safe, the exit — they’re all concealed, like Lilith hiding secrets.”

Guillermo del Toro discusses a scene with Bradley Cooper and Richard Jenkins Courtesy of 20th Century Studios/Kerry Hayes

Dan Laustsen

Cinematography

“The camera never stops moving in the movie. There’s not a single static shot. I wanted the camera to remain curious. When Lilith comes in, the elegance and the camera’s velvety moves come in

with her. At the carnival, photographing rain, you have to backlight it, and since it’s a moving camera, we positioned large light cranes on both ends of the carnival. The carnival feels quite different from the city. We wanted to change the feeling, to track the evolution of the character: The first half is liquid water — rain — and the second half is frozen water, which is snow.

Sketches and concept art by Luis Sequeria Courtesy of Searchlight



Luis Sequeira

Costume design

“Bradley Cooper’s clothes [were] old and raggedy in the beginning. As he becomes Stanton in the city, we needed to give him immaculate suits, but with really bad ties, so the audience says, ‘This is still the same guy.’ Lilith needs to be contained by her clothes, to be almost a silhouette in that space that is her office. In

costumes, there is a lost art: Only one or two places in the world still make great hats. And to find hundreds of great hats, Luis went on a hunting trip. He also found authentic clothes, to the point certain extras couldn’t be in rain because the fabric would come apart: They were wearing real shirts from 1936.”



Cam McLauchlin

Editor

“Two of the hardest things to find in the editing room are the rhythm of the whole movie and the internal rhythm of every scene. We made the movie like a ramp that starts slow and gains speed, and we constructed the last 30 minutes in a faster rhythm. Everything has to lead to the ending. I think the hardest sequence was Grindle’s garden — the hardest to shoot and to edit. In editing those moments, you need the right measure of shock and dread, but you have to calibrate it very precisely.”



Nathan Johnson

Composer

“Nathan said, ‘I’d love to use four notes to represent Stan,’ because he’s such an empty man that it should be simple, and then build upon them until there’s a full symphony in the city. And at the end, the last four notes you hear are those same four notes. I thought that was a really interesting notion. I liked that in discussing the score, Nathan was discussing story and characters, not the style or the sound.”