Jessica Chastain, Lin-Manuel Miranda, More Set as Presenters for Guild of Music Supervisors Awards

Javier Bardem, Jessica Chastain, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kristen Wiig and Ryan Tedder have been named as some of the presenters for the 12th annual Guild Of Music Supervisors Awards.

Additional presenters include Annie Mumolo, Marlon Wayans, Dave Burd (aka Lil Dicky), Rafael Casual, Rickey Minor, Rufus Wainwright, Wendy Melvoin & Lisa Coleman, Laura Karpman, Glen Hansard and Steve Burns.

Aloe Blacc, Goapele and Bahari will be performing.

The ceremony will be held virtually on March 20 and is open to nominees, presenters, special guests and GMS members. The GMS Awards Ceremony will be immediately followed by an official after-party featuring live-streamed DJ sets by Paul Oakenfold, Thomas Golubić, and Moonbaby. Tickets are on sale March 14. An additional after-party ticket is required.

Among the film nominees for the 2022 edition of the GMS Awards are “Encanto,” “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” and “Being the Ricardos,” each of which also scored Oscar nominations this week. Television shows that scored nods include “The White Lotus,” “Blindspotting” and “Lovecraft Country.”

Songwriters, artists and music supervisors will be recognized together for the category of best song written and/or recorded for film.

As previously announced, Diane Warren will receive the organization’s Icon Award, and Mitchell Leib will receive the Legacy Award honoring those music supervisors who have excelled within the craft of music supervision.

The event is produced by Guild of Music Supervisors executive board members Joel C. High and Madonna Wade Reed and former GMS president Thomas Golubić. Show production is handled by Angelia Bibbs-Sanders from ABS Collective with Jessica Milten as talent producer and technical production by Nick Urbom from Big Push Media Group.