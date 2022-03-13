‘Dune,’ ‘West Side Story’ and ‘Nightmare Alley’ Among Golden Reel Award Winners

The 69th annual Golden Reel Awards were held this Sunday, honoring the best achievements in sound editing across film, television, video games and student work with “Dune,” “Nightmare Alley” and “West Side Story” among the winners.

The ceremony, which was held virtually, was opened by an address from Motion Pictures Sound Editors president Mark Lanza congratulating the members of the organization for their continued work over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These past two years, our members led the way in developing remote solutions that kept them working,” Lanza said at the ceremony. “We salute their ingenuity. MPSE has always stood for creativity and innovation.”

The top three film awards were handed to “Dune,” “Nightmare Alley” and “West Side Story,” which won for feature effects/foley, feature dialogue/ADR and feature music respectively. All three films are best picture contenders at the 94th Academy Awards, and “Dune” and “West Side Story” are nominated for best sound at the ceremony. Other film award winners included Paramount Plus film “Infinite,” “Raya and the Last Dragon” and the Chinese film “Cliff Walkers.”

“We could not be more thrilled to be the recipients of this amazing award,” said Mark Mangini, one of “Dune’s” supervising sound editors, who accepted the feature effects/foley award with a video speech from a familiar, sandy landscape. “We’re still here on Arrakis, making sounds for ‘Dune: Part II’ — shh, don’t tell anyone.”

The television categories honored titles such as “Only Murders in the Building,” for its acclaimed silent episode “The Boy in 6B;” “The Underground Railroad,” for its penultimate episode “Indiana Winter;” and “Succession,” for its Season 3 premiere “Secession.” Additional TV winners included multiple Netflix titles such as “Love, Death + Robots,” “Arcane” and “The Witcher.”

During the ceremony, Supervising Sound Editor Danny Pagan presented the annual filmmaker award to “Apollo 13” and “A Beautiful Mind” director Ron Howard. Also during the ceremony, the career achievement award was presented to Anthony J. Ciccolini III by Rickley W. Dumm.

“Sound design is one of the most mysterious and elusive aspects of our medium,” said Howard, during his acceptance speech. “With sound, both literal and impressionistic, worlds are built. And audiences are immersed.”

View the full list of winners below:

FILMMAKER AWARD

Ron Howard

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Anthony J. “Chic” Ciccolini III

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR

“Nightmare Alley”

Searchlight Pictures

Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor: Jill Purdy MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Nelson Ferreira MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley

“Dune”

Warner Bros.

Supervising Sound Editors: Theo Green, Mark Mangini MPSE

Sound Designer: Dave Whitehead

Sound Effects Editors: Phil Barrie, Lee Gilmore MPSE, Greg Ten Bosch MPSE, Robert Kellough MPSE, Piero Mura

Foley Editor: Christopher Bonis

Foley Artists: Andy Malcolm, Goro Koyama, Sandra Fox

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Music

“West Side Story”

20th Century Studios

Music Editors: Joe E. Rand, Ramiro Belgardt

Scoring Editor: David Channing

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Animation Series or Short

“Love, Death + Robots:” “Snow in the Desert”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Bradley North MPSE

Sound Designer: Craig Henighan MPSE

Foley Editor: Jeff Gross

Foley Artists: Alicia Stevens, Dawn Lunsford

Music Editor: Jeff Charbonneau

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Limited Series or Anthology

“The Underground Railroad:” “Indiana Winter”

Amazon Prime

Supervising Sound Editor: Onnalee Blank MPSE

Sound Designers: Jay Jennings, Harry Cohen MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Luke Gibleon

Dialogue Editors: Chris Kahwaty MPSE, Katy Wood

ADR Editor: Bryan Parker MPSE

Foley Editors: Pietu Korhonen, Lars Halvorsen

Foley Artist: Heikki Kossi MPSE

Music Editor: John Finklea

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation

“Arcane – League of Legends:” “When These Walls Come Tumbling Down”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Brad Beaumont MPSE, Eliot Connors MPSE

Supervising Music Editor: Alexander Temple

Supervising ADR Editor: Shannon Beaumont

Foley Editor: Alexander Ephraim MPSE

Foley Artists: Dan O’ Connell, John Cucci MPSE

Music Editor: Alex Seaver

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary

“The Beatles Get Back:” “Part 3”

Disney+

Supervising Sound Editors: Brent Burge, Martin Kwok

Sound Editors: Matt Stutter MPSE, Buster Flaws, Melanie Graham

Dialogue Editor: Emile De La Rey

Music Editors: Steve Gallagher MPSE, Tane Upjohn-Beatson

Foley Editor: Michael Donaldson

Foley Artist: Simon Riley

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Feature

“Infinite”

Paramount+

Supervising Sound Editors: Mandell Winter MPSE, David Esparza MPSE

Sound Designer: Hamilton Sterling

Sound Effects Editor: Will Digby MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Micah Loken MPSE, Sang Kim

Foley Editor: Eryne Prine MPSE

Music Editor: Mark “Vordo” Wlodarkiewicz

Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – ½ Hour – Comedy or Drama

“Only Murders in the Building:” “The Boy From 6B”

Hulu

Supervising Sound Editor: Mathew Waters

Dialogue Editor: Danika Wikke MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Meredith Stacy

Music Editor: Micha Liberman

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Series 1 Hour – Dialogue / ADR

“Succession:” “Secession”

HBO Max

Supervising Sound Editor: Nicholas Renbeck MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Michael Feuser

ADR Editor: Angela Organ

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Series 1 Hour – Effects / Foley

“The Witcher:” “A Grain of Truth”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew Collinge

Sound Designers: Rob Turner, Alyn Sclosa, Rob Prynne

Foley Editors: Adam Oakley, Rob Weatherall

Foley Artists: Zoe Freed, Rebecca Heathcote

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Series 1 Hour – Music

“Wu Tang: An American Saga:” “Protect Ya Neck”

Hulu

Music Editor: Sebastian Zuleta

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Supervising Sound Editor: Shannon Mills

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Brad Semenoff MPSE

Sound Designer: Nia Hansen

Sound Effects Editors: Samson Neslund, David C. Hughes, Cameron Barker

Foley Editors: Chris Frazier, Steve Orlando

Foley Artists: John Roesch MPSE, Shelley Roden MPSE

Supervising Music Editor: Jim Weidman

Music Editor: David Olson

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary

“The Rescue”

Disney+

Supervising Sound Editor: Deborah Wallach

Sound Effects Editor: Roland Vajs, Mariusz Glabinski

Foley Artist: Nuno Bentro

Music Editor: Ben Smithers

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature

“Cliff Walkers”

Viki

Supervising Sound Editors: Yang Jiang MPSE, Zhao Nan MPSE

ADR Editor: Li Xinghui

Foley Artist: Han Junsheng

Sound Editors: Ann Scibelli, Xiao’ou Olivia Zhang MPSE, Iain Pattison, Alan Rankin

Sound Designer: Mark Stoeckinger

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Audio

“Call of Duty: Vanguard”

Sledgehammer Games

Audio Director: David Swenson MPSE

Audio Leads: Matthew Grimm, Ryan McSweeney, Michael Caisley, Eric Wedemeyer

Supervising Sound Editors: Charles Deenen MPSE, Nick Interlandi, Nick Martin

Supervising Dialogue Editors: Emilio Lopez-Centellas, Adam Boyd MPSE, Hilary Long

Supervising Music Editors: Ted Kocher, Anthony Caruso

Sound Designers: Kegan Chau, Fernando Labarthe, Sheridan Willard, Tyler Cannan, Michael Tornabene, Peter Wayne, Liam Underwood, Don Veca, Jeremiah Sypult, Andy Bayless, Darren Blondin, Nicholas D’Amato, Jacob Denny, Jacob Harley, Vadim Nuniyants, Timothy Schlie, Aaron Brown, Ian Mika, Tory Bader, Corina Bello, Darrell Tung, Jonathan Gosselin, Nick Tremblay, Mathieu Denis, Mikael Frithiof, Jon Persson, Braden Parkes, Erick Ocampo, Mike Maksim, Matt Hall, Chris Diebold, Jeff Sawyer, Josh Moore, Igor Comes, Tim Gedemer MPSE, Klaus Shipman, Jim Schaefer, Rashaad Wiggins, Jonathan McCavish, Gavin Hislop, Michael Jones, Shawn Jimmerson, Lee Staples, Ryan Garigliano, Garrett Oshiro

Sound Editors: Daniel Petras, Jordan Ruhala, Matthew Schaff MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Robert Jackson, Maggie Wolf, Alvaro Vela, Serge J. Isaac, Stiv Schneider, Juliana Henao Mesa, David Price

Music Editors: Scott Shoemaker, Tao-Ping Chen, Adam Kallibjian, Rob Goodson, Andrew Buresh

Foley Artist: Foley Walkers

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)

“Build Me Up”

The National Film and Television School

Supervising Sound Editor: Wong Hui Grace