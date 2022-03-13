‘Dune,’ ‘West Side Story’ and ‘Nightmare Alley’ Among Golden Reel Award Winners

The 69th annual Golden Reel Awards were held this Sunday, honoring the best achievements in sound editing across film, television, video games and student work with “Dune,” “Nightmare Alley” and “West Side Story” among the winners.
The ceremony, which was held virtually, was opened by an address from Motion Pictures Sound Editors president Mark Lanza congratulating the members of the organization for their continued work over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These past two years, our members led the way in developing remote solutions that kept them working,” Lanza said at the ceremony. “We salute their ingenuity. MPSE has always stood for creativity and innovation.”
The top three film awards were handed to “Dune,” “Nightmare Alley” and “West Side Story,” which won for feature effects/foley, feature dialogue/ADR and feature music respectively. All three films are best picture contenders at the 94th Academy Awards, and “Dune” and “West Side Story” are nominated for best sound at the ceremony. Other film award winners included Paramount Plus film “Infinite,” “Raya and the Last Dragon” and the Chinese film “Cliff Walkers.”
“We could not be more thrilled to be the recipients of this amazing award,” said Mark Mangini, one of “Dune’s” supervising sound editors, who accepted the feature effects/foley award with a video speech from a familiar, sandy landscape. “We’re still here on Arrakis, making sounds for ‘Dune: Part II’ — shh, don’t tell anyone.”
The television categories honored titles such as “Only Murders in the Building,” for its acclaimed silent episode “The Boy in 6B;” “The Underground Railroad,” for its penultimate episode “Indiana Winter;” and “Succession,” for its Season 3 premiere “Secession.” Additional TV winners included multiple Netflix titles such as “Love, Death + Robots,” “Arcane” and “The Witcher.”
During the ceremony, Supervising Sound Editor Danny Pagan presented the annual filmmaker award to “Apollo 13” and “A Beautiful Mind” director Ron Howard. Also during the ceremony, the career achievement award was presented to Anthony J. Ciccolini III by Rickley W. Dumm.
“Sound design is one of the most mysterious and elusive aspects of our medium,” said Howard, during his acceptance speech. “With sound, both literal and impressionistic, worlds are built. And audiences are immersed.”
View the full list of winners below:
FILMMAKER AWARD
Ron Howard
CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Anthony J. “Chic” Ciccolini III
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR
“Nightmare Alley”
Searchlight Pictures
Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor: Jill Purdy MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Nelson Ferreira MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley
“Dune”
Warner Bros.
Supervising Sound Editors: Theo Green, Mark Mangini MPSE
Sound Designer: Dave Whitehead
Sound Effects Editors: Phil Barrie, Lee Gilmore MPSE, Greg Ten Bosch MPSE, Robert Kellough MPSE, Piero Mura
Foley Editor: Christopher Bonis
Foley Artists: Andy Malcolm, Goro Koyama, Sandra Fox
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Music
“West Side Story”
20th Century Studios
Music Editors: Joe E. Rand, Ramiro Belgardt
Scoring Editor: David Channing
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Animation Series or Short
“Love, Death + Robots:” “Snow in the Desert”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Bradley North MPSE
Sound Designer: Craig Henighan MPSE
Foley Editor: Jeff Gross
Foley Artists: Alicia Stevens, Dawn Lunsford
Music Editor: Jeff Charbonneau
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Limited Series or Anthology
“The Underground Railroad:” “Indiana Winter”
Amazon Prime
Supervising Sound Editor: Onnalee Blank MPSE
Sound Designers: Jay Jennings, Harry Cohen MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Luke Gibleon
Dialogue Editors: Chris Kahwaty MPSE, Katy Wood
ADR Editor: Bryan Parker MPSE
Foley Editors: Pietu Korhonen, Lars Halvorsen
Foley Artist: Heikki Kossi MPSE
Music Editor: John Finklea
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation
“Arcane – League of Legends:” “When These Walls Come Tumbling Down”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Brad Beaumont MPSE, Eliot Connors MPSE
Supervising Music Editor: Alexander Temple
Supervising ADR Editor: Shannon Beaumont
Foley Editor: Alexander Ephraim MPSE
Foley Artists: Dan O’ Connell, John Cucci MPSE
Music Editor: Alex Seaver
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary
“The Beatles Get Back:” “Part 3”
Disney+
Supervising Sound Editors: Brent Burge, Martin Kwok
Sound Editors: Matt Stutter MPSE, Buster Flaws, Melanie Graham
Dialogue Editor: Emile De La Rey
Music Editors: Steve Gallagher MPSE, Tane Upjohn-Beatson
Foley Editor: Michael Donaldson
Foley Artist: Simon Riley
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Feature
“Infinite”
Paramount+
Supervising Sound Editors: Mandell Winter MPSE, David Esparza MPSE
Sound Designer: Hamilton Sterling
Sound Effects Editor: Will Digby MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Micah Loken MPSE, Sang Kim
Foley Editor: Eryne Prine MPSE
Music Editor: Mark “Vordo” Wlodarkiewicz
Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – ½ Hour – Comedy or Drama
“Only Murders in the Building:” “The Boy From 6B”
Hulu
Supervising Sound Editor: Mathew Waters
Dialogue Editor: Danika Wikke MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Meredith Stacy
Music Editor: Micha Liberman
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Series 1 Hour – Dialogue / ADR
“Succession:” “Secession”
HBO Max
Supervising Sound Editor: Nicholas Renbeck MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Michael Feuser
ADR Editor: Angela Organ
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Series 1 Hour – Effects / Foley
“The Witcher:” “A Grain of Truth”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew Collinge
Sound Designers: Rob Turner, Alyn Sclosa, Rob Prynne
Foley Editors: Adam Oakley, Rob Weatherall
Foley Artists: Zoe Freed, Rebecca Heathcote
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Series 1 Hour – Music
“Wu Tang: An American Saga:” “Protect Ya Neck”
Hulu
Music Editor: Sebastian Zuleta
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation
“Raya and the Last Dragon”
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Supervising Sound Editor: Shannon Mills
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Brad Semenoff MPSE
Sound Designer: Nia Hansen
Sound Effects Editors: Samson Neslund, David C. Hughes, Cameron Barker
Foley Editors: Chris Frazier, Steve Orlando
Foley Artists: John Roesch MPSE, Shelley Roden MPSE
Supervising Music Editor: Jim Weidman
Music Editor: David Olson
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary
“The Rescue”
Disney+
Supervising Sound Editor: Deborah Wallach
Sound Effects Editor: Roland Vajs, Mariusz Glabinski
Foley Artist: Nuno Bentro
Music Editor: Ben Smithers
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature
“Cliff Walkers”
Viki
Supervising Sound Editors: Yang Jiang MPSE, Zhao Nan MPSE
ADR Editor: Li Xinghui
Foley Artist: Han Junsheng
Sound Editors: Ann Scibelli, Xiao’ou Olivia Zhang MPSE, Iain Pattison, Alan Rankin
Sound Designer: Mark Stoeckinger
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Audio
“Call of Duty: Vanguard”
Sledgehammer Games
Audio Director: David Swenson MPSE
Audio Leads: Matthew Grimm, Ryan McSweeney, Michael Caisley, Eric Wedemeyer
Supervising Sound Editors: Charles Deenen MPSE, Nick Interlandi, Nick Martin
Supervising Dialogue Editors: Emilio Lopez-Centellas, Adam Boyd MPSE, Hilary Long
Supervising Music Editors: Ted Kocher, Anthony Caruso
Sound Designers: Kegan Chau, Fernando Labarthe, Sheridan Willard, Tyler Cannan, Michael Tornabene, Peter Wayne, Liam Underwood, Don Veca, Jeremiah Sypult, Andy Bayless, Darren Blondin, Nicholas D’Amato, Jacob Denny, Jacob Harley, Vadim Nuniyants, Timothy Schlie, Aaron Brown, Ian Mika, Tory Bader, Corina Bello, Darrell Tung, Jonathan Gosselin, Nick Tremblay, Mathieu Denis, Mikael Frithiof, Jon Persson, Braden Parkes, Erick Ocampo, Mike Maksim, Matt Hall, Chris Diebold, Jeff Sawyer, Josh Moore, Igor Comes, Tim Gedemer MPSE, Klaus Shipman, Jim Schaefer, Rashaad Wiggins, Jonathan McCavish, Gavin Hislop, Michael Jones, Shawn Jimmerson, Lee Staples, Ryan Garigliano, Garrett Oshiro
Sound Editors: Daniel Petras, Jordan Ruhala, Matthew Schaff MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Robert Jackson, Maggie Wolf, Alvaro Vela, Serge J. Isaac, Stiv Schneider, Juliana Henao Mesa, David Price
Music Editors: Scott Shoemaker, Tao-Ping Chen, Adam Kallibjian, Rob Goodson, Andrew Buresh
Foley Artist: Foley Walkers
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)
“Build Me Up”
The National Film and Television School
Supervising Sound Editor: Wong Hui Grace