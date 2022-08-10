Gene LeBell, Hollywood Stuntman and Martial Artist, Dies at 89

Hollywood stuntman and martial artist Gene LeBell has died. He was 89.

Professional wrestler Bas Rutten announced LeBell’s death via Facebook, writing, “You will be greatly missed Gene, I love you my friend, till we meet again!”

LeBell started catch wrestling when he was 7, under the guidance of American wrestler Ed “The Strangler” Lewis. He was also taught by famous martial arts trainer Karl Gotch and professional wrestler Lou Thesz.

LeBell tried pro wrestling, but returned to martial arts when he challenged professional boxer, Milo Savage, in 1963. He won the fight.

LeBell also worked in film and television as a stuntman, with roles in more than 250 films. He appeared in Elvis Presley’s “Blue Hawaii,” “The Green Hornet” TV series, where he met Bruce Lee, and “The Incredible Hulk.”

Writing for Black Belt Magazine, LeBell recalled, “He was the best martial artist of his time. Bruce and I had a bond with the martial arts, and we would get together frequently. We worked out about 10 to 12 times at his place in Los Angeles’ Chinatown and at my place.”

LeBell wrote about teaching Lee about grappling: “At first, Bruce Lee was not particularly receptive to the grappling art that I practiced, but he eventually warmed up to it somewhat. I thought that was great.”

LeBell also worked with Chuck Norris and Steven Seagal, and was one of Quentin Tarantino’s inspirations for Brad Pitt’s stuntman character Cliff Booth in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

LeBell is survived by his wife Midge and children David LeBell, Monica LeBell Pandis and Danny Martindale.