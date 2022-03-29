×

‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ and ‘League of Legends’ Lead Game Audio Network Guild Nominations

League of Legends
Riot Games, Michal Konkol

The Game Audio Network Guild today announced its 20th annual G.A.N.G. Awards nominees with 27 categories in music, sound design, dialogue and more. “Call of Duty: Vanguard” and Riot Games’ “League of Legends” were among the nominees.

The nominees were selected by Game Audio Network Guild advisory board members and committees, and winners will be announced at the G.A.N.G. Awards on May 25 via Twitch.

The annual event will once again take place virtually.

Said Game Audio Network Guild President Brian Schmidt, “It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years that we’ve been recognizing excellence in game audio. To see the changes in the industry over the past two decades has been an honor and a privilege.”

The pre-show will once again be a live event featuring special guests and inside looks at some of this year’s titles.

The full list of nominations:

Best Game Music Cover or Remix

Persona 5 “Last Surprise”
Tournament Arc
Mason Lieberman Audio

NieR: Automata Ver. 1.22474487139
“City Ruins (Shade)”
PlatinumGames
Square Enix

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
“Gerudo Valley”
Nintendo
Nintendo

League of Legends
“Burn It All Down”
Riot Games
Riot Games

Mario Paint
“Luigi Paint (Mario Paint Title Screen)”
Nintendo
Nintendo

Best Main Theme

Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye
“Echoes of the Eye”
Mobius Digital
Annapurna Interactive

Call Of Duty: Vanguard
Sledgehammer Games
Activision

The Last Sword 2
Lightspeed & Quantum Studios of Tencent Games
Shenzhen Tencent Computer Systems Company Limited

Halo Infinite
343 Industries
XBox Game Studios

Ambition: A Minuet in Power
Joy Manufacturing Co.
Iceberg Interactive

Kena: Bridge of Spirits
“Beneath Worlds”
Ember Lab
Ember Lab

Best Music for an Indie Game

Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye
Mobius Digital
Annapurna Interactive
Eastward
Pixpil
Chucklefish

Chicory: A Colorful Tale
Greg Lobanov
Finji

Aragami 2
Lince Works
Lince Works

Ambition: A Minuet in Power
Joy Manufacturing Co.
Iceberg Interactive

Best New Original IP Audio

Returnal
Housemarque
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Solar Ash
Heart Machine
Annapurna Interactive

Back 4 Blood
Turtle Rock Studios
Warner Brothers Interactive Entertainment

DEATHLOOP
Arkane Lyon
Bethesda Softworks

It Takes Two
Hazelight Studios
Electronic Arts

Best Original Song

Arknights
Hypergryph
Yostar

Deathloop
Arkane Lyon
Bethesda Softworks

Final Fantasy VII Remake Integrade
Square Enix
Square Enix

Everybody Wham Wham
Bonte Avond
Bonte Avond

Onmyoji Arena
NetEase (HangZhou) Network Co., Ltd./ Da Hua Studio
NetEase (HangZhou) Network Co., Ltd./ Da Hua Studio

Best Original Soundtrack Album

Far Cry 6
Ubisoft
Ubisoft

Chicory: A Colorful Tale
Greg Lobanov
Finji

Halo Infinite
343 Industries
XBox Game Studios

It Takes Two
Hazelight Studios
Electronic Arts

Psychonauts 2
Double Fine Productions
Xbox Game Studios

Best Physical Soundtrack Release

Call Of Duty: Vanguard
Sledgehammer Games
Activision

Evergate
Stone Lantern Games
PQube

Halo Infinite
343 Industries
XBox Game Studios

Frostpunk
11 bit studios
11 bit studios (game publisher)
Game Music Records (vinyl publisher)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Eidos-Montréal
Square Enix

Creative and Technical Achievement in Music

Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye
Mobius Digital
Annapurna Interactive

Returnal
Housemarque
Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Halo Infinite
343 Industries
Xbox Game Studios

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Eidos-Montréal
Square Enix

Aragami 2
Lince Works
Lince Works

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
Square Enix
Square Enix

Music of the Year

Chicory: A Colorful Tale
Composer: Lena Raine
Greg Lobanov
Finji

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Composer: Richard Jacques (Original Score); Steve Szczepkowski, Yohann Boudreault (Original, Star Lord Band, Songs); Randy Eckhardt (Music Licensing)
Eidos-Montréal
Square Enix

DEATHLOOP
Composers: Tom Salta, Erich Talaba, Ross Tregenza
Arkane Lyon
Bethesda Softworks

Psychonauts 2
Composer: Peter McConnell
Double Fine Productions
Xbox Game Studios

Ambition: A Minuet in Power
Composer: John Robert Matz
Joy Manufacturing Co.
Iceberg Interactive

Far Cry 6
Composer: Pedro Bromfman
Ubisoft
Ubisoft

Best Game Foley

Returnal
Housemarque
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Call Of Duty: Vanguard
Sledgehammer Games
Activision

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge
ILMxLAB
Oculus

New World
Amazon Game Studios
Amazon Game Studios

It Takes Two
Hazelight Studios
Electronic Arts

Unpacking
Witch Beam
Witch Beam/Humble Games

Best Sound Design for an Indie Game

Aragami 2
Lince Works
Lince Works

Industria
Bleakmill
Headup

Blind Drive
Lo-Fi People
Lo-Fi People

Maquette
Graceful Decay
Annapurna Interactive

Unpacking
Witch Beam
Witch Beam/Humble Games

Best UI Reward or Objective Sound Design

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened
TPM Audio/Zen Studios NetEase Games
Warner Bros. Portkey Games

Returnal
Housemarque
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Insomniac Games
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Halo Infinite
343 Industries
Xbox Game Studios

Super Mario 3D World: Bowser’s Fury
Nintendo
Nintendo

Creative and Technical Achievement in Sound Design

Returnal
Housemarque
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Insomniac Games
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Halo Infinite
343 Industries
Xbox Game Studios

Maquette
Graceful Decay
Annapurna Interactive

It Takes Two
Hazelight Studios
Electronic Arts

Aragami 2
Lince Works
Lince Works

Sound Design of the Year

Returnal
Housemarque
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Insomniac Games
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Call Of Duty: Vanguard
Sledgehammer Games
Activision

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy
Eidos-Montréal
Square Enix

Unpacking
Witch Beam
Witch Beam/Humble Games

Best Dialogue for an Indie Game

Bright Memory: Infinite
FYQD Studio
Active Gaming Media / Playism

Maquette
Graceful Decay
Annapurna Interactive

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut
ZA/UM
ZA/UM

The Artful Escape
Beethoven & Dinosaur
Annapurna Interactive

12 Minutes
Nomada Studio
Annapurna Interactive

Best Ensemble Cast Performance

Call Of Duty: Vanguard
Sledgehammer Games
Activision

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Last CallI
ILMxLAB
Oculus

Halo Infinite
343 Industries
Xbox Game Studios

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Eidos-Montréal
Square Enix

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut
ZA/UM
ZA/UM Best Non-Humanoid Performance
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Eidos-Montréal
Square Enix

League of Legends
Riot Games
Riot Games

Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife
Fast Travel Games
Fast Travel Games

Returnal
Housemarque
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Best Voice Performance

Call Of Duty: Vanguard
Polina Petrova: Laura Bailey; Audio Director: David Swenson; PCAP/VO Director: JB Blanc; Casting Director: Ivy Isenberg
Sledgehammer Games
Activision

Halo Infinite
Darin De Paul
343 Industries
Xbox Game Studios

Halo Infinite
Jen Taylor
343 Industries
Xbox Game Studios

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Peter Quill/Star-Lord: Jon McClaren
Eidos-Montréal
Square Enix

Psychonauts 2
David Kaye
Double Fine Productions
Xbox Game Studios

Far Cry 6
Antón Castillo: Giancarlo Esposito
Ubisoft
Ubisoft Dialogue of the Year
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Insomniac Games
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Call Of Duty: Vanguard
Sledgehammer Games
Activision

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Eidos Montréal
Square Enix

Psychonauts 2
Double Fine Productions
Xbox Game Studios

It Takes Two
Hazelight Studios
Electronic Arts

Audio of the Year
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Insomniac Games
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Call Of Duty: Vanguard
Sledgehammer Games
Activision

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Eidos-Montreal
Square Enix

DEATHLOOP
Arkane Lyon
Bethesda Softworks

It Takes Two
Hazelight Studios
Electronic Arts

Final Fantasy VII Remake
Intergrade
Square Enix
Square Enix

Best Audio for a Casual or Social Game

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened
TPM Audio/Zen Studios NetEase Games
Warner Bros. Portkey Games

Hearthstone: Mercenaries
Blizzard Entertainment
Blizzard Entertainment

PUBG MOBILE x Arcane
Lightspeed & Quantum Studios of Tencent Games
PUBG MOBILE Publishing Department of IEG Global Tencent Games

Honor of Kings
TIMI L1 Studio，Tencent TimiAudio，Tencent Mobile Games
Tencent Games

League of Legends: Wild Rift
Riot Games
Riot Games

Teamfight Tactics: Battle for the Golden Spatula
Riot Games
Riot Games

Best Audio for an Indie Game

Industria
Bleakmill
Headup

Eldest Souls
Fallen Flag Studio
United Label Games

Blind Drive
Lo-Fi People
Lo-Fi People

The Big Con
Mighty Yell
Skybound Games

Maquette
Graceful Decay
Annapurna Interactive

Unpacking
Witch Beam
Witch Beam/Humble Games Best Game Trailer Audio
Call Of Duty: Vanguard
Sledgehammer Games
Activision

Game for Peace: Journey for Peace
Lightspeed & Quantum Studios of Tencent Games
Shenzhen Tencent Computer Systems Company Limited

God Of War Ragnarök – PlayStation Showcase 2021 Reveal Trailer
Sweet Justice Sound, Sony PD Sound
Sony Computer Interactive Entertainment

VALORANT
Riot Games
Riot Games

Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Official Cinematic, Magic: The Gathering
Wizards of the Coast
Wizards of the Coast

Best Cinematic & Cutscene Audio

Returnal
Housemarque
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Diablo 2: Resurrected
Blizzard Entertainment
Blizzard Entertainment

Call Of Duty: Vanguard
Sledgehammer Games
Activision

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Eidos-Montréal
Square Enix

Halo Infinite
Sweet Justice Sound, 343 Industries
Xbox Game Studios

It Takes Two
Hazelight Studios
Electronic Arts

Best Game Audio Article or Publication

“The Sound Design of Diablo IV”
Blizzard Entertainment
Blizzard Entertainment

John Broomhall interviews Rob Bridgett
Broomhall Projects
Resolution Magazine

Leading with Sound
Rob Bridgett
Routledge

Making the Award-Winning Sound of ‘Forza Horizon 5’ – A Glorious Game Audio Deep-Dive with Fraser Strachan:
Playground Games
A Sound Effect

League of Legends
Riot Games
Riot Games

Best Game Audio Presentation Podcast or Broadcast

Game Maker’s Notebook: Lena Raine
Lena Raine & Austin Wintory
Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences

Returnal with Loic Couthier & Toivo Kallio
“Timothy Muihread (Producer/Host), Mark Kilborn (Host), Loic Couthier (Guest), Toivo Kallio (Guest), & Teresa Morrow (Edit & Mix)
Tonebenders Sound Design Podcast
Tonebenders Sound Design Podcast

Recording & Designing Underwater Sounds Roundtable
Timothy Muirhead (Producer/Host), Kristen Quinn (Guest), Benoît Marsalone (Guest), Arnaud Noble (Guest), Barry Donelly (Guest), & Linas Maknys (Edit & Mix)
Tonebenders Sound Design Podcast
Tonebenders Sound Design Podcast

Scoring AAA: Deathloop Edition
Tom Salta
Tom Salta Masterclass Series
Tom Salta Masterclass Series

How Hitman 3’s powerful sound was made with the audio team at IO Interactive – A Sound Effect Podcast, Episode 12
Christian Hagelskjaer & Asbjoern Andersen
IO Interactive
A Sound Effect

Excellence in Audio Accessibility

Blind Drive
Lo-Fi People
Lo-Fi People

Halo Infinite
343 Industries
Xbox Game Studios

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Eidos-Montréal
Square Enix

