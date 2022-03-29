‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ and ‘League of Legends’ Lead Game Audio Network Guild Nominations

The Game Audio Network Guild today announced its 20th annual G.A.N.G. Awards nominees with 27 categories in music, sound design, dialogue and more. “Call of Duty: Vanguard” and Riot Games’ “League of Legends” were among the nominees.
The nominees were selected by Game Audio Network Guild advisory board members and committees, and winners will be announced at the G.A.N.G. Awards on May 25 via Twitch.
The annual event will once again take place virtually.
Said Game Audio Network Guild President Brian Schmidt, “It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years that we’ve been recognizing excellence in game audio. To see the changes in the industry over the past two decades has been an honor and a privilege.”
The pre-show will once again be a live event featuring special guests and inside looks at some of this year’s titles.
The full list of nominations:
Best Game Music Cover or Remix
Persona 5 “Last Surprise”
Tournament Arc
Mason Lieberman Audio
NieR: Automata Ver. 1.22474487139
“City Ruins (Shade)”
PlatinumGames
Square Enix
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
“Gerudo Valley”
Nintendo
Nintendo
League of Legends
“Burn It All Down”
Riot Games
Riot Games
Mario Paint
“Luigi Paint (Mario Paint Title Screen)”
Nintendo
Nintendo
Best Main Theme
Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye
“Echoes of the Eye”
Mobius Digital
Annapurna Interactive
Call Of Duty: Vanguard
Sledgehammer Games
Activision
The Last Sword 2
Lightspeed & Quantum Studios of Tencent Games
Shenzhen Tencent Computer Systems Company Limited
Halo Infinite
343 Industries
XBox Game Studios
Ambition: A Minuet in Power
Joy Manufacturing Co.
Iceberg Interactive
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
“Beneath Worlds”
Ember Lab
Ember Lab
Best Music for an Indie Game
Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye
Mobius Digital
Annapurna Interactive
Eastward
Pixpil
Chucklefish
Chicory: A Colorful Tale
Greg Lobanov
Finji
Aragami 2
Lince Works
Lince Works
Ambition: A Minuet in Power
Joy Manufacturing Co.
Iceberg Interactive
Best New Original IP Audio
Returnal
Housemarque
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Solar Ash
Heart Machine
Annapurna Interactive
Back 4 Blood
Turtle Rock Studios
Warner Brothers Interactive Entertainment
DEATHLOOP
Arkane Lyon
Bethesda Softworks
It Takes Two
Hazelight Studios
Electronic Arts
Best Original Song
Arknights
Hypergryph
Yostar
Deathloop
Arkane Lyon
Bethesda Softworks
Final Fantasy VII Remake Integrade
Square Enix
Square Enix
Everybody Wham Wham
Bonte Avond
Bonte Avond
Onmyoji Arena
NetEase (HangZhou) Network Co., Ltd./ Da Hua Studio
NetEase (HangZhou) Network Co., Ltd./ Da Hua Studio
Best Original Soundtrack Album
Far Cry 6
Ubisoft
Ubisoft
Chicory: A Colorful Tale
Greg Lobanov
Finji
Halo Infinite
343 Industries
XBox Game Studios
It Takes Two
Hazelight Studios
Electronic Arts
Psychonauts 2
Double Fine Productions
Xbox Game Studios
Best Physical Soundtrack Release
Call Of Duty: Vanguard
Sledgehammer Games
Activision
Evergate
Stone Lantern Games
PQube
Halo Infinite
343 Industries
XBox Game Studios
Frostpunk
11 bit studios
11 bit studios (game publisher)
Game Music Records (vinyl publisher)
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Eidos-Montréal
Square Enix
Creative and Technical Achievement in Music
Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye
Mobius Digital
Annapurna Interactive
Returnal
Housemarque
Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
Halo Infinite
343 Industries
Xbox Game Studios
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Eidos-Montréal
Square Enix
Aragami 2
Lince Works
Lince Works
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
Square Enix
Square Enix
Music of the Year
Chicory: A Colorful Tale
Composer: Lena Raine
Greg Lobanov
Finji
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Composer: Richard Jacques (Original Score); Steve Szczepkowski, Yohann Boudreault (Original, Star Lord Band, Songs); Randy Eckhardt (Music Licensing)
Eidos-Montréal
Square Enix
DEATHLOOP
Composers: Tom Salta, Erich Talaba, Ross Tregenza
Arkane Lyon
Bethesda Softworks
Psychonauts 2
Composer: Peter McConnell
Double Fine Productions
Xbox Game Studios
Ambition: A Minuet in Power
Composer: John Robert Matz
Joy Manufacturing Co.
Iceberg Interactive
Far Cry 6
Composer: Pedro Bromfman
Ubisoft
Ubisoft
Best Game Foley
Returnal
Housemarque
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Call Of Duty: Vanguard
Sledgehammer Games
Activision
Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge
ILMxLAB
Oculus
New World
Amazon Game Studios
Amazon Game Studios
It Takes Two
Hazelight Studios
Electronic Arts
Unpacking
Witch Beam
Witch Beam/Humble Games
Best Sound Design for an Indie Game
Aragami 2
Lince Works
Lince Works
Industria
Bleakmill
Headup
Blind Drive
Lo-Fi People
Lo-Fi People
Maquette
Graceful Decay
Annapurna Interactive
Unpacking
Witch Beam
Witch Beam/Humble Games
Best UI Reward or Objective Sound Design
Harry Potter: Magic Awakened
TPM Audio/Zen Studios NetEase Games
Warner Bros. Portkey Games
Returnal
Housemarque
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Insomniac Games
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Halo Infinite
343 Industries
Xbox Game Studios
Super Mario 3D World: Bowser’s Fury
Nintendo
Nintendo
Creative and Technical Achievement in Sound Design
Returnal
Housemarque
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Insomniac Games
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Halo Infinite
343 Industries
Xbox Game Studios
Maquette
Graceful Decay
Annapurna Interactive
It Takes Two
Hazelight Studios
Electronic Arts
Aragami 2
Lince Works
Lince Works
Sound Design of the Year
Returnal
Housemarque
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Insomniac Games
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Call Of Duty: Vanguard
Sledgehammer Games
Activision
Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy
Eidos-Montréal
Square Enix
Unpacking
Witch Beam
Witch Beam/Humble Games
Best Dialogue for an Indie Game
Bright Memory: Infinite
FYQD Studio
Active Gaming Media / Playism
Maquette
Graceful Decay
Annapurna Interactive
Disco Elysium: The Final Cut
ZA/UM
ZA/UM
The Artful Escape
Beethoven & Dinosaur
Annapurna Interactive
12 Minutes
Nomada Studio
Annapurna Interactive
Best Ensemble Cast Performance
Call Of Duty: Vanguard
Sledgehammer Games
Activision
Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Last CallI
ILMxLAB
Oculus
Halo Infinite
343 Industries
Xbox Game Studios
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Eidos-Montréal
Square Enix
Disco Elysium: The Final Cut
ZA/UM
ZA/UM Best Non-Humanoid Performance
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Eidos-Montréal
Square Enix
League of Legends
Riot Games
Riot Games
Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife
Fast Travel Games
Fast Travel Games
Returnal
Housemarque
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Best Voice Performance
Call Of Duty: Vanguard
Polina Petrova: Laura Bailey; Audio Director: David Swenson; PCAP/VO Director: JB Blanc; Casting Director: Ivy Isenberg
Sledgehammer Games
Activision
Halo Infinite
Darin De Paul
343 Industries
Xbox Game Studios
Halo Infinite
Jen Taylor
343 Industries
Xbox Game Studios
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Peter Quill/Star-Lord: Jon McClaren
Eidos-Montréal
Square Enix
Psychonauts 2
David Kaye
Double Fine Productions
Xbox Game Studios
Far Cry 6
Antón Castillo: Giancarlo Esposito
Ubisoft
Ubisoft Dialogue of the Year
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Insomniac Games
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Call Of Duty: Vanguard
Sledgehammer Games
Activision
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Eidos Montréal
Square Enix
Psychonauts 2
Double Fine Productions
Xbox Game Studios
It Takes Two
Hazelight Studios
Electronic Arts
Audio of the Year
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Insomniac Games
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Call Of Duty: Vanguard
Sledgehammer Games
Activision
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Eidos-Montreal
Square Enix
DEATHLOOP
Arkane Lyon
Bethesda Softworks
It Takes Two
Hazelight Studios
Electronic Arts
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Intergrade
Square Enix
Square Enix
Best Audio for a Casual or Social Game
Harry Potter: Magic Awakened
TPM Audio/Zen Studios NetEase Games
Warner Bros. Portkey Games
Hearthstone: Mercenaries
Blizzard Entertainment
Blizzard Entertainment
PUBG MOBILE x Arcane
Lightspeed & Quantum Studios of Tencent Games
PUBG MOBILE Publishing Department of IEG Global Tencent Games
Honor of Kings
TIMI L1 Studio，Tencent TimiAudio，Tencent Mobile Games
Tencent Games
League of Legends: Wild Rift
Riot Games
Riot Games
Teamfight Tactics: Battle for the Golden Spatula
Riot Games
Riot Games
Best Audio for an Indie Game
Industria
Bleakmill
Headup
Eldest Souls
Fallen Flag Studio
United Label Games
Blind Drive
Lo-Fi People
Lo-Fi People
The Big Con
Mighty Yell
Skybound Games
Maquette
Graceful Decay
Annapurna Interactive
Unpacking
Witch Beam
Witch Beam/Humble Games Best Game Trailer Audio
Call Of Duty: Vanguard
Sledgehammer Games
Activision
Game for Peace: Journey for Peace
Lightspeed & Quantum Studios of Tencent Games
Shenzhen Tencent Computer Systems Company Limited
God Of War Ragnarök – PlayStation Showcase 2021 Reveal Trailer
Sweet Justice Sound, Sony PD Sound
Sony Computer Interactive Entertainment
VALORANT
Riot Games
Riot Games
Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Official Cinematic, Magic: The Gathering
Wizards of the Coast
Wizards of the Coast
Best Cinematic & Cutscene Audio
Returnal
Housemarque
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Diablo 2: Resurrected
Blizzard Entertainment
Blizzard Entertainment
Call Of Duty: Vanguard
Sledgehammer Games
Activision
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Eidos-Montréal
Square Enix
Halo Infinite
Sweet Justice Sound, 343 Industries
Xbox Game Studios
It Takes Two
Hazelight Studios
Electronic Arts
Best Game Audio Article or Publication
“The Sound Design of Diablo IV”
Blizzard Entertainment
Blizzard Entertainment
John Broomhall interviews Rob Bridgett
Broomhall Projects
Resolution Magazine
Leading with Sound
Rob Bridgett
Routledge
Making the Award-Winning Sound of ‘Forza Horizon 5’ – A Glorious Game Audio Deep-Dive with Fraser Strachan:
Playground Games
A Sound Effect
League of Legends
Riot Games
Riot Games
Best Game Audio Presentation Podcast or Broadcast
Game Maker’s Notebook: Lena Raine
Lena Raine & Austin Wintory
Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences
Returnal with Loic Couthier & Toivo Kallio
“Timothy Muihread (Producer/Host), Mark Kilborn (Host), Loic Couthier (Guest), Toivo Kallio (Guest), & Teresa Morrow (Edit & Mix)
Tonebenders Sound Design Podcast
Tonebenders Sound Design Podcast
Recording & Designing Underwater Sounds Roundtable
Timothy Muirhead (Producer/Host), Kristen Quinn (Guest), Benoît Marsalone (Guest), Arnaud Noble (Guest), Barry Donelly (Guest), & Linas Maknys (Edit & Mix)
Tonebenders Sound Design Podcast
Tonebenders Sound Design Podcast
Scoring AAA: Deathloop Edition
Tom Salta
Tom Salta Masterclass Series
Tom Salta Masterclass Series
How Hitman 3’s powerful sound was made with the audio team at IO Interactive – A Sound Effect Podcast, Episode 12
Christian Hagelskjaer & Asbjoern Andersen
IO Interactive
A Sound Effect
Excellence in Audio Accessibility
Blind Drive
Lo-Fi People
Lo-Fi People
Halo Infinite
343 Industries
Xbox Game Studios
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Eidos-Montréal
Square Enix