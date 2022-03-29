‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ and ‘League of Legends’ Lead Game Audio Network Guild Nominations

The Game Audio Network Guild today announced its 20th annual G.A.N.G. Awards nominees with 27 categories in music, sound design, dialogue and more. “Call of Duty: Vanguard” and Riot Games’ “League of Legends” were among the nominees.

The nominees were selected by Game Audio Network Guild advisory board members and committees, and winners will be announced at the G.A.N.G. Awards on May 25 via Twitch.

The annual event will once again take place virtually.

Said Game Audio Network Guild President Brian Schmidt, “It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years that we’ve been recognizing excellence in game audio. To see the changes in the industry over the past two decades has been an honor and a privilege.”

The pre-show will once again be a live event featuring special guests and inside looks at some of this year’s titles.

The full list of nominations:

Best Game Music Cover or Remix

Persona 5 “Last Surprise”

Tournament Arc

Mason Lieberman Audio

NieR: Automata Ver. 1.22474487139

“City Ruins (Shade)”

PlatinumGames

Square Enix

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

“Gerudo Valley”

Nintendo

Nintendo

League of Legends

“Burn It All Down”

Riot Games

Riot Games

Mario Paint

“Luigi Paint (Mario Paint Title Screen)”

Nintendo

Nintendo

Best Main Theme

Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye

“Echoes of the Eye”

Mobius Digital

Annapurna Interactive

Call Of Duty: Vanguard

Sledgehammer Games

Activision

The Last Sword 2

Lightspeed & Quantum Studios of Tencent Games

Shenzhen Tencent Computer Systems Company Limited

Halo Infinite

343 Industries

XBox Game Studios

Ambition: A Minuet in Power

Joy Manufacturing Co.

Iceberg Interactive

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

“Beneath Worlds”

Ember Lab

Ember Lab



Best Music for an Indie Game

Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye

Mobius Digital

Annapurna Interactive

Eastward

Pixpil

Chucklefish

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Greg Lobanov

Finji

Aragami 2

Lince Works

Lince Works

Ambition: A Minuet in Power

Joy Manufacturing Co.

Iceberg Interactive

Best New Original IP Audio

Returnal

Housemarque

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Solar Ash

Heart Machine

Annapurna Interactive

Back 4 Blood

Turtle Rock Studios

Warner Brothers Interactive Entertainment

DEATHLOOP

Arkane Lyon

Bethesda Softworks

It Takes Two

Hazelight Studios

Electronic Arts

Best Original Song

Arknights

Hypergryph

Yostar

Deathloop

Arkane Lyon

Bethesda Softworks

Final Fantasy VII Remake Integrade

Square Enix

Square Enix

Everybody Wham Wham

Bonte Avond

Bonte Avond

Onmyoji Arena

NetEase (HangZhou) Network Co., Ltd./ Da Hua Studio

NetEase (HangZhou) Network Co., Ltd./ Da Hua Studio

Best Original Soundtrack Album

Far Cry 6

Ubisoft

Ubisoft

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Greg Lobanov

Finji

Halo Infinite

343 Industries

XBox Game Studios

It Takes Two

Hazelight Studios

Electronic Arts

Psychonauts 2

Double Fine Productions

Xbox Game Studios

Best Physical Soundtrack Release

Call Of Duty: Vanguard

Sledgehammer Games

Activision

Evergate

Stone Lantern Games

PQube

Halo Infinite

343 Industries

XBox Game Studios

Frostpunk

11 bit studios

11 bit studios (game publisher)

Game Music Records (vinyl publisher)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Eidos-Montréal

Square Enix



Creative and Technical Achievement in Music

Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye

Mobius Digital

Annapurna Interactive

Returnal

Housemarque

Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Halo Infinite

343 Industries

Xbox Game Studios

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Eidos-Montréal

Square Enix

Aragami 2

Lince Works

Lince Works

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Square Enix

Square Enix



Music of the Year

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Composer: Lena Raine

Greg Lobanov

Finji

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Composer: Richard Jacques (Original Score); Steve Szczepkowski, Yohann Boudreault (Original, Star Lord Band, Songs); Randy Eckhardt (Music Licensing)

Eidos-Montréal

Square Enix

DEATHLOOP

Composers: Tom Salta, Erich Talaba, Ross Tregenza

Arkane Lyon

Bethesda Softworks

Psychonauts 2

Composer: Peter McConnell

Double Fine Productions

Xbox Game Studios

Ambition: A Minuet in Power

Composer: John Robert Matz

Joy Manufacturing Co.

Iceberg Interactive

Far Cry 6

Composer: Pedro Bromfman

Ubisoft

Ubisoft



Best Game Foley

Returnal

Housemarque

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Call Of Duty: Vanguard

Sledgehammer Games

Activision

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge

ILMxLAB

Oculus

New World

Amazon Game Studios

Amazon Game Studios

It Takes Two

Hazelight Studios

Electronic Arts

Unpacking

Witch Beam

Witch Beam/Humble Games

Best Sound Design for an Indie Game

Aragami 2

Lince Works

Lince Works

Industria

Bleakmill

Headup

Blind Drive

Lo-Fi People

Lo-Fi People

Maquette

Graceful Decay

Annapurna Interactive

Unpacking

Witch Beam

Witch Beam/Humble Games

Best UI Reward or Objective Sound Design

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened

TPM Audio/Zen Studios NetEase Games

Warner Bros. Portkey Games

Returnal

Housemarque

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Insomniac Games

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Halo Infinite

343 Industries

Xbox Game Studios

Super Mario 3D World: Bowser’s Fury

Nintendo

Nintendo



Creative and Technical Achievement in Sound Design

Returnal

Housemarque

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Insomniac Games

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Halo Infinite

343 Industries

Xbox Game Studios

Maquette

Graceful Decay

Annapurna Interactive

It Takes Two

Hazelight Studios

Electronic Arts

Aragami 2

Lince Works

Lince Works



Sound Design of the Year

Returnal

Housemarque

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Insomniac Games

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Call Of Duty: Vanguard

Sledgehammer Games

Activision

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy

Eidos-Montréal

Square Enix

Unpacking

Witch Beam

Witch Beam/Humble Games



Best Dialogue for an Indie Game

Bright Memory: Infinite

FYQD Studio

Active Gaming Media / Playism

Maquette

Graceful Decay

Annapurna Interactive

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut

ZA/UM

ZA/UM

The Artful Escape

Beethoven & Dinosaur

Annapurna Interactive

12 Minutes

Nomada Studio

Annapurna Interactive

Best Ensemble Cast Performance

Call Of Duty: Vanguard

Sledgehammer Games

Activision

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Last CallI

ILMxLAB

Oculus

Halo Infinite

343 Industries

Xbox Game Studios

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Eidos-Montréal

Square Enix

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut

ZA/UM

ZA/UM Best Non-Humanoid Performance

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Eidos-Montréal

Square Enix

League of Legends

Riot Games

Riot Games

Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife

Fast Travel Games

Fast Travel Games

Returnal

Housemarque

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Best Voice Performance

Call Of Duty: Vanguard

Polina Petrova: Laura Bailey; Audio Director: David Swenson; PCAP/VO Director: JB Blanc; Casting Director: Ivy Isenberg

Sledgehammer Games

Activision

Halo Infinite

Darin De Paul

343 Industries

Xbox Game Studios

Halo Infinite

Jen Taylor

343 Industries

Xbox Game Studios

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Peter Quill/Star-Lord: Jon McClaren

Eidos-Montréal

Square Enix

Psychonauts 2

David Kaye

Double Fine Productions

Xbox Game Studios

Far Cry 6

Antón Castillo: Giancarlo Esposito

Ubisoft

Ubisoft Dialogue of the Year

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Insomniac Games

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Call Of Duty: Vanguard

Sledgehammer Games

Activision

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Eidos Montréal

Square Enix

Psychonauts 2

Double Fine Productions

Xbox Game Studios

It Takes Two

Hazelight Studios

Electronic Arts

Audio of the Year

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Insomniac Games

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Call Of Duty: Vanguard

Sledgehammer Games

Activision

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Eidos-Montreal

Square Enix

DEATHLOOP

Arkane Lyon

Bethesda Softworks

It Takes Two

Hazelight Studios

Electronic Arts

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Intergrade

Square Enix

Square Enix

Best Audio for a Casual or Social Game

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened

TPM Audio/Zen Studios NetEase Games

Warner Bros. Portkey Games

Hearthstone: Mercenaries

Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard Entertainment

PUBG MOBILE x Arcane

Lightspeed & Quantum Studios of Tencent Games

PUBG MOBILE Publishing Department of IEG Global Tencent Games

Honor of Kings

TIMI L1 Studio，Tencent TimiAudio，Tencent Mobile Games

Tencent Games

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Riot Games

Riot Games

Teamfight Tactics: Battle for the Golden Spatula

Riot Games

Riot Games

Best Audio for an Indie Game

Industria

Bleakmill

Headup

Eldest Souls

Fallen Flag Studio

United Label Games

Blind Drive

Lo-Fi People

Lo-Fi People

The Big Con

Mighty Yell

Skybound Games

Maquette

Graceful Decay

Annapurna Interactive

Unpacking

Witch Beam

Witch Beam/Humble Games Best Game Trailer Audio

Call Of Duty: Vanguard

Sledgehammer Games

Activision

Game for Peace: Journey for Peace

Lightspeed & Quantum Studios of Tencent Games

Shenzhen Tencent Computer Systems Company Limited

God Of War Ragnarök – PlayStation Showcase 2021 Reveal Trailer

Sweet Justice Sound, Sony PD Sound

Sony Computer Interactive Entertainment

VALORANT

Riot Games

Riot Games

Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Official Cinematic, Magic: The Gathering

Wizards of the Coast

Wizards of the Coast

Best Cinematic & Cutscene Audio

Returnal

Housemarque

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Diablo 2: Resurrected

Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard Entertainment

Call Of Duty: Vanguard

Sledgehammer Games

Activision

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Eidos-Montréal

Square Enix

Halo Infinite

Sweet Justice Sound, 343 Industries

Xbox Game Studios

It Takes Two

Hazelight Studios

Electronic Arts

Best Game Audio Article or Publication

“The Sound Design of Diablo IV”

Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard Entertainment

John Broomhall interviews Rob Bridgett

Broomhall Projects

Resolution Magazine

Leading with Sound

Rob Bridgett

Routledge

Making the Award-Winning Sound of ‘Forza Horizon 5’ – A Glorious Game Audio Deep-Dive with Fraser Strachan:

Playground Games

A Sound Effect

League of Legends

Riot Games

Riot Games

Best Game Audio Presentation Podcast or Broadcast

Game Maker’s Notebook: Lena Raine

Lena Raine & Austin Wintory

Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences

Returnal with Loic Couthier & Toivo Kallio

“Timothy Muihread (Producer/Host), Mark Kilborn (Host), Loic Couthier (Guest), Toivo Kallio (Guest), & Teresa Morrow (Edit & Mix)

Tonebenders Sound Design Podcast

Tonebenders Sound Design Podcast

Recording & Designing Underwater Sounds Roundtable

Timothy Muirhead (Producer/Host), Kristen Quinn (Guest), Benoît Marsalone (Guest), Arnaud Noble (Guest), Barry Donelly (Guest), & Linas Maknys (Edit & Mix)

Tonebenders Sound Design Podcast

Tonebenders Sound Design Podcast

Scoring AAA: Deathloop Edition

Tom Salta

Tom Salta Masterclass Series

Tom Salta Masterclass Series

How Hitman 3’s powerful sound was made with the audio team at IO Interactive – A Sound Effect Podcast, Episode 12

Christian Hagelskjaer & Asbjoern Andersen

IO Interactive

A Sound Effect

Excellence in Audio Accessibility

Blind Drive

Lo-Fi People

Lo-Fi People

Halo Infinite

343 Industries

Xbox Game Studios

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Eidos-Montréal

Square Enix