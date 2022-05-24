‘Doctor Strange’ VFX Studio Framestore Promotes Lucy Killick, James Whitlam (EXCLUSIVE)

Framestore, the VFX studio behind blockbusters including “Elvis” and “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness,” has made two internal promotions.

Lucy Killick, until recently the managing director of film, will take up the role of chief operating officer for film and episodic in the U.K. while James Whitlam has been upped from managing director of episodic to EVP of film and episodic in L.A. He will relocate from London to the west coast.

Killick, who has been at Framestore since 2018, has worked on projects including “Prometheus,” “Children of Men” and “Hellboy II.” Her new role will include overseeing global production and resourcing. Whitlam spent six years in London working on projects including “Paddington 2,” “Guardians of the Galaxy 2” and “His Dark Materials.” In L.A. he will now become the point-person for U.S. clients as well as overseeing the west coast office’s LED, visdev, previs, concept and virtual production offer.

Framestore, which is currently working on projects including “Thor: Love and Thunder” and “The Little Mermaid,” has expanded over the past 12 months, with new offices and increased headcount.

Fiona Walkinshaw, chief executive of film and episodic, said: “Over the past few years Lucy and James have proven to be the bedrock of our U.K. film and episodic leadership team. They’ve helped us weather the challenges of the pandemic while also ensuring we emerged stronger, smarter and more capable of delivering incredible work for the world’s best storytellers. These new, wider-reaching roles reflect this talent and leadership, but also our shared ambition for the company’s future. After all, Framestore has never been about doing things the way they’ve always been done, so seeing Lucy and James grow and adapt to explore new challenges and new opportunities is as satisfying as it is logical.”