Fox Boosts Sound Capabilities in Deal With Formosa Group

Fox Post Production Services and Formosa Group – the sound house that has worked on projects such as “Dune,” “Cruella,” “Scream” and “Mare of Easttown” – have entered a strategic alliance designed to broaden Fox creative talent available to producers, enhance the studio’s sound facilities and expand business for both companies.

The pact will give Formosa Group a presence in the original Film Editorial building on the Fox lot in Century City, where Fox Post Production Services already boasts four feature mixing stages, two ADR stages, the famous Newman Scoring Stage, a Foley stage and several editing rooms. The unit was established in the 1930s as Fox Sound.

Formosa Group launched in 2013 with the goal of becoming a go-to home for creative sound talent. It has since expanded to include numerous facilities in the U.S, Canada and the U.K., offering services for features, broadcast, streaming and interactive clients.

“We see such great opportunities for both companies with this new alliance, offering even greater support to the filmmakers with whom we love to collaborate at our state-of-the-art facilities on the lot,” said Andy Nelson, senior VP, Fox Post Production Services, who leads the group’s creative mixing staff.

Added Bob Rosenthal, founder of Formosa Group, “This alliance gives us the ability to offer creatives greater flexibility, more access to talent and incredible services in a setting that benefits everyone.”

Sound pros from Formosa were nominated for seven 2021 Emmys, winning two: a team led by supervising sound editor/dialog editor Brad North won for “Love, Death + Robots,” and a team led by sound supervisor Ted Kimmel won for “Lovecraft Country.”

Formosa Group is part of the Streamland Media group of companies, which offer sound supervision and design, sound and music editorial, re-recording mixing and other audio services at their operations in North America and the U.K.

Other Streamland divisions include Picture Shop, The Farm, Ghost VFX and Picture Head. Recently, Streamland’s units swallowed up the businesses of its big 2021 acquisitions: the post services of Sim Video International and of Technicolor. (Formosa also has a facility on the Paramount lot that was previously operated by Technicolor.)

The Fox Studio Lot is home to a full array of production services, with 15 filming stages and outdoor sets. It also houses Fox Corporation and subsidiaries Fox Sports, Fox Entertainment, newly acquired Mar Vista Entertainment, Tubi and Fox Alternative Entertainment.