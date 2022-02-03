Formosa Group and Fox Post Production Services Announce Strategic Alliance

Formosa Group and Fox Post Production Services have announced a strategic alliance.

Based at the historic Fox Studio Lot in Century City, Fox Post Production Services encompasses four feature mixing stages, two ADR stages, the famous Newman Scoring Stage, a Foley stage and editing rooms to support the full post-production process. Formosa Group will have a presence in the original Film Editorial building on the lot. The alliance will serve not just to further expand business opportunities for both companies, it will also broaden the creative talent available to producers and leverage the storied FOX sound facilities.

“Formosa is revered for its incredible roster of artists, and we’re looking forward to working alongside them,” says Andy Nelson, Senior Vice President, FOX Post Production Services, who leads the group’s creative mixing staff. “We see such great opportunities for both companies with this new alliance, offering even greater support to the filmmakers with whom we love to collaborate at our state-of-the-art facilities on the lot.”

“Born out of our history of mutual respect, we are building a collaboration that will serve filmmakers at an unprecedented level,” notes Bob Rosenthal, Founder of Formosa Group. “This alliance gives us the ability to offer creatives greater flexibility, more access to talent and incredible services in a setting that benefits everyone.”

Formosa Group launched in 2013 with a vision to become the premier home for creative sound talent and has since expanded rapidly to meet the needs of filmmakers with numerous facilities in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. It has five unique divisions – Features, Broadcast, Music, Interactive and Commercials – with multiple locations throughout greater Los Angeles, Seattle, New York, Toronto and the U.K.

The Fox Studio Lot is a full-scale production facility supporting every type and size of production. Aside from 15 filming stages and its historic NY Street set, the backlot also encompasses several departments serving all production needs, including Set Lighting, Grip/Canvas, Transportation, Studio Supply, Paint/Staff shops, Wardrobe/Costumes and Crafts Services