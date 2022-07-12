First Artists Management Launches U.K. Composer Assistant and Mentor Program

In efforts to increase diversity in the scoring world and help underrepresented groups break into film and TV music, First Artists Management (FAM), an international talent agency representing composers and music supervisors, is launching its inaugural Composer Assistant and Mentor Programme (C.A.M.P.).

The initiative, being done in partnership with Youth Music, opens for applications today. The program is seeking aspiring music makers aged 18-25 based in England, Scotland or Wales.

C.A.M.P. is open to anyone making music (regardless of any traditional musical background, university degree, connections or support to work for free) who can demonstrate passion, grit and talent for scoring for film and TV.

Applicants will need to submit a written or filmed statement and include a link to their music. That submission will then be assessed by a panel of industry experts. On Sept. 13, 10 participants selected for level one will be announced, and two from this group will graduate to level two.

The program will help aspiring musicians gain knowledge of the industry, build a portfolio and grow their network, providing important steps to a career in composing for media. Level one, commencing at the end of September and continuing over five weeks, includes an online educational series, practical advice and tips on the industry as well as one-to-one mentoring with experienced composer mentors including David Arnold, Alex Baranowski, Anne Chmelewsky, Benji Merrison, CJ Mirra, Ré Olunuga, Paul Saunderson, Will Slater, Gazelle Twin and Joe Wilson.

Level one culminates with mentees pitching on a short film, judged by a panel of professional composers. Two candidates will progress to level two of the program, a three-month full-time paid Composer Assistant Placement, commencing in November. Working alongside top-tier talent, the composer assistants will learn the process of scoring on a large-scale production, developing their technical skills, expanding their network and gaining all-important credits.

Hamish Duff, head of FAM’s European office in London, says: “C.A.M.P. is designed to be a platform to encourage new voices to enter into the music for screen industry by firstly demystifying this area of business, as well as offering practical tips and opportunities for young composers to go on and create excellent work.

“The program is also designed to be a resource for other composers, agencies and productions looking for rising young composers and assistants, with candidates joining our talent network for ongoing support.”

The initiative to create a program comes amid a noted lack of diversity in the field. The 2021 edition of the Celluloid Ceiling report from the Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film showed that just 7% of the top 250 grossing films featured work from female composers.

The deadline for applications to the First Artists Management Composer Assistant and Mentor Program is Aug. 26. Apply here.