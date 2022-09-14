‘Halloween Ends’ World Premiere Set for Beyond Fest- Film News in Brief

Beyond Fest Announces Full 2022 Film Lineup, Headlined by ‘Halloween Ends’ World Premiere

Genre film festival Beyond Fest has announced its full slate of films.

The tenth-anniversary showcase is scheduled for Sept. 27 through Oct. 11. The lineup’s 63 features will include ten world premieres, three United States premieres and 25 west coast premieres.

David Gordon Green’s “Halloween Ends” will have its world premiere at the festival to close out its opening night, following two free screenings of Finn Parker’s “Smile.” Additional screenings include special showings of David Bruckner’s “Hellraiser,” with the director and talent from the film slated to join in person. “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” from director Eric Appel is set to have its U.S. debut at the fest.

Beyond Fest will screen in IMAX theaters across the TCL Chinese Theatre, Hollywood Legion Theatre, Aero Theatre, Los Feliz 3 Theatre and IMAX headquarters. All programming at the Los Feliz 3 Theatre will be free of charge, paid for by horror streaming service Shudder. Tickets will go on sale here on September 14.

Cinematographer Patti Lee Set to Receive International Cinematographers Guild Honor

Cinematographer Patti Lee, ASC (“Bob Hearts Abishola,” “Superior Donuts,” “Call Me Kat”) will receive the International Cinematographer’s Guild ASC Mentor Award.

Lee is set to be honored with the award at the 2022 Annual Emerging Cinematographer Awards (ECA), spotlighting promising cinematographers and providing crucial exposure.

Innovative Artists Hires Jennifer Kuwabara as Agent in Production Division

Innovative Artists has hired Jennifer Kuwabara, a 25-year veteran of working with cinematographers, studios and production crews at Panavision in Los Angeles. She has worked with artisans across multiple budget levels and has negotiated deals for clients and their projects. Innovative Artists represents clientele that work across different areas of film, television, commercial and music video production.

“With so many of our top clients having worked with Jennifer for more than two decades, she already possesses the management style that has made us so successful,” said Debbie Haeusler, who leads Innovative Artist’s production department. “The dedication to her clients and commitment to her work make her a perfect addition to the team.”

Prior to her work as a marketing executive for Panavision, she previously worked in the non-profit sector before transitioning into the entertainment business.

Netflix’s “Redeem Team” Documentary About 2008 U.S. Men’s Olympic Basketball Team Gets Trailer

A new trailer for “The Redeem Team,” Netflix’s sports documentary about the 2008 U.S. Men’s Olympic Basketball Team led by the likes of the late Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony has been released.

James and Wade executive produced the documentary, with Jon Weinbach, who helmed the massively-popular “Last Dance” documentary about NBA icon Michael Jordan for ESPN, directing the story of the 2008 team’s chase for an Olympic gold medal following a surprising bronze medal outcome in Athens in 2004. The documentary will include sit-down interviews with James, Wade, Coach Mike “K” Krzyzewski and more prominent figures from the 2008 “Redeem Team” squad.

The documentary is set to launch globally on the streaming platform on October 7. Watch the full trailer below.