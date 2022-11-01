Austin Butler, Ke Huy Quan and More Among Santa Barbara International Film Festival Virtuosos Award Honorees

Austin Butler (“Elvis”), Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”), Nina Hoss (“Tár”), Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”), Jeremy Pope (“The Inspection”), Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”) and Jeremy Strong (“Armageddon Time”) are among the recipients of Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Virtuosos Award.

The award recognizes a select group of talent whose noteworthy performances in films which have elevated them into the national cinematic dialogue. Each will discuss their work and receive their awards in-person on Feb. 15 during the 38th SBIFF. The evening will be moderated for the 13th year by Dave Karger, Turner Classic Movies host and Entertainment Weekly awards correspondent.

In the past three years, Virtuosos honorees have included Caitriona Balfe, Ariana DeBose, Jamie Dornan, Alana Haim, Ciarán Hinds, Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Simon Rex, Saniyya Sidney, Riz Ahmed, Maria Bakalova, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Andra Day, Sidney Flanigan, Vanessa Kirby, Tahar Rahim, Zendaya, Awkwafina, Taron Egerton, Cynthia Erivo, Beanie Feldstein, Aldis Hodge, George MacKay, Florence Pugh and Taylor Russell.

The 38th Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place Feb. 8-18.

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Filmmakers Among Honorees at the Asia Society Southern California 2022 Entertainment Summit

The filmmakers behind ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ were distinguished as “Entertainment Game Changers” at the Asia Society Southern California’s 2022 Entertainment Summit, representative of the genre-bending film’s success at transcending international borders through culturally rich storytelling. Producer Jonathan Wang and directing duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert accepted the award, which was presented by “Everything Everywhere All at Once” co-star Ke Huy Quan.

The annual gala was held at the Skirball Cultural Center on Oct. 30, and served to similarly recognize content creators in Asian and American entertainment in fields ranging from stand-up comedy to record producing. Other “Entertainment Game Changers” of the evening included Emmy nominee Bowen Yang, who became the first Chinese American cast member of “Saturday Night Live,” “Turning Red” voice actor Sherry Cola, “Ms. Marvel” creator Sanat Amanat and the members of Asian-American record label 88rising. Janet Yang, who recently became president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, was also honored with the Career Achievement Award.

Fancy House of VFX Appoints Janine Conway and Chris Green to Senior Team

Fancy House of Visual Effects has appointed VFX veterans Janine Conway and Chris Green to its senior team. Conway joins the studio as senior producer, where she will oversee production and business development. Green has been named compositing supervisor, focusing on visual effects for features and television.

Conway previously worked as a producer for several visual effects and design houses such as Buck and Method Studios. She also collaborated with Fancy VFX on ad campaigns for FedEx and Service Now. Her other credits as a VFX producer include Google, Microsoft, Mastercard, Comcast and Budweiser.

Prior to Fancy VFX, Green worked as senior nuke compositor at Crafty Apes VFX. His recent credits include “Dexter: New Blood,” “Severance” and “Star Trek: Discovery.”

Critics Choice Awards Updates Timeline for Voting and Noms

The Critics Choice Association revealed an update to the timeline for the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards.

The full timeline is listed below. The ceremony will take place on Sunday, January 15, 2023, from the Fairmount Century Plaza in Los Angeles with host Chelsea Handler.

28th annual Critics Choice Awards Timeline

Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 – TV Submissions close

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 – NomComs begin deliberation (TV)

Friday, Dec.2, 2022 – NomComs render recommendations (TV)

Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 – Nominating ballots go out to FILM Branch Members

Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 – Critics Choice Awards TV nominations announced

Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 – Deadline for returning nominating ballots (Film)

Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 – Critics Choice Awards FILM nominations announced

Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 – Final ballots go out to the FILM Branch Members

Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 – Final ballots go out to the TV Branch Members

Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 – Deadline for returning final ballots (Film)

Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 – 28th annual Critics Choice Awards