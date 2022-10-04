Film Fest 919 to Open With ‘Devotion,’ Close With ‘Glass Onion’ – Film News in Brief

Film Fest 919 in Chapel Hill, N.C., will open its fifth edition with the screening of action-drama “Devotion,” starring Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell, on Oct. 19. Along with the opening night screening, FF919 will also honor “Devotion” director J.D. Dillard with the New Horizon Award.

Set during the Korean War, “Devotion” follows the U.S. Navy’s first Black aviator and his wingman, both of whom confront geopolitical uncertainty and racist hostility. The screening will be followed by a moderated conversation with Dillard.

This year’s festival will close with the screening of Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” on Sunday, Oct. 23. Set at a private estate on a Greek island, Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) returns to solve another murder mystery in the upcoming whodunit sequel.

Film Fest 919 will take place from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23 at Silverspot Cinema and The Lumina Theater in North Carolina. View the full line-up here.

DNEG Appoints Former Technicolor Executive Daniel Jurow as Chief Operating Officer

DNEG, a top visual effects and animation studio for feature films, television and multiplatform content, announced the appointment of former Technicolor and R/GA executive Daniel Jurow to Chief Operating Officer for the company. Jurow has more than two decades of creative industry experience and will be based out of DNEG’s London studio, reporting directly to DNEG Chairman and CEO Namit Malhotra.

“I have long admired DNEG’s focus on its people, uniting the business in support of its incredibly talented artists, creative technologists, production and support staff,” said Jurow. “As a result of this focus, DNEG has a great track record of leaping from strength to strength, delivering stunningly innovative creative work, navigating unprecedented industry shifts, and stewarding impressive global growth. I feel very privileged to join Namit and his team as we usher in the next brilliant act of the DNEG story.”

Jurow joins DNEG from Technicolor, where he was Chief Operating Officer of the company’s Film and Episodic VFX division. Prior to that role, he spent more than 15 years at global digital product and marketing agency R/GA, where he rose to the rank of EVP, Global Head of Production, leading more than 200 producers. During his time at R/GA, Jurow oversaw the launch of the Nike+ product partnership between Nike and Apple in 2006, also helping the agency grow from a staff of 200 employees to more than 2,000 across 17 global offices by the time of his departure in 2019.

Women In Film Non-Profit Announces Award Recipients for 2022 WIF Honors

Cast and crew from the upcoming biographical drama film, “She Said,” are among those being recognized at the 2022 Women In Film Honors for their ground-breaking achievements as female filmmakers. Major names from the production that will be in attendance at the benefit include producer Dede Gardner and actor Carey Mulligan.

The anticipated feature, which is expected to release Nov. 18 in the U.S., documents the brutal exposé of former film producer and convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein, as it was first discovered by two reporters from the New York Times. The two female journalists leading the investigation, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, will also be honored at this year’s WIF benefit with the Crystal Award for Advocacy.

Kantor, Twohey, Gardner and Mulligan will receive the award alongside fellow nominees like “Abbott Elementary” creator Quinta Brunson, “The Woman King” director Gina Prince-Bythewood and the writer-director team behind “Don’t Worry Darling,” Katie Silberman and Olivia Wilde.

Other award recipients include “I May Destroy You” screenwriter Michaela Coel, who will be receiving the Humanitarian Award, and “Riverdale” star Lili Reinhart, who is up for the WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award.

The annual benefit, which is set to take place Oct. 27, will be hosted by Tony-nominated singer and actress Da’vine Joy Randolph for an evening of female empowerment.