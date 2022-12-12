IATSE Launches VFX Workers Rates and Conditions Study – Film News in Brief

IATSE is studying how VFX workers’ rates and conditions compare to industry standards for the first time, The Union Behind Entertainment announced Monday.

“VFX is integral to almost every film and television production made today, Yet the workers who make VFX possible are among the only film & tv workers not represented by a union today,” said IATSE Organizer and VFX Worker Mark Patch.

“Knowing our worth is an essential step towards building a more sustainable VFX industry.”

This marks the first time the union has sponsored an official VFX study.

IATSE Communications Director Jonas Loeb explained that the Union’s involvement is intended to drive higher participation than ever before. Said Loeb, “The more in the VFX community that participate, the more representative the study will be.”

The survey is open to all who work in the VFX space, including non-IATSE members. All submissions will be anonymized and tallied with aggregated totals. Submissions will be accepted through Jan. 31, 2023.

Palm Springs International Film Awards to Give Danielle Deadwyler Breakthrough Performance Award, Actress

The Palm Springs International Film Awards announced that actress Danielle Deadwyler will receive the Breakthrough Performance Award, Actress for her performance in Chinonye Chukwu’s “Till.”

“’Till’ tells the true story of the historic activist Mamie Till-Mobley’s heartbreaking fight to galvanize the civil-rights movement after her son, Emmett Till was lynched in 1955. The riveting portrayal of Till-Mobley by Danielle Deadwyler is unquestionably moving and memorable,” said Festival Chairman Harold Matzner. “For this incredibly significant performance we are honored to present the Breakthrough Performance Award, Actress, to Danielle Deadwyler.”

Past recipients of the Breakthrough Performance Award, Actress include Mary J. Blige, Marion Cotillard, Andra Day, Cynthia Erivo, Jennifer Hudson, Felicity Huffman, Brie Larson, Lupita Nyong’o and Rosamund Pike.

The Film Awards will take place in-person on Jan. 5 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with the festival running through Jan. 16. The event will be presented by American Express and sponsored by Entertainment Tonight and IHG Hotels & Resorts.