‘God’s Creatures’ Trailer: Paul Mescal and Emily Watson Star in Upcoming A24 Thriller — Film News in Brief

A24 dropped the first trailer for its upcoming psychological thriller “God’s Creatures” on Tuesday. The film from directing duo Saela Davis and Anna Rose Holmer stars Paul Mescal, Aisling Franciosi and Emily Watson.

Set in a quiet Irish fishing village, “God’s Creatures” follows the strained relationship between Brian O’Hara (Mescal) and his mother, Aileen (Watson). When Brian suddenly returns home to his family after living abroad in Australia for seven years, he is accused of a horrible crime. Now, Aileen is in a downward spiral toward madness as she has to choose between protecting her son or her own sense of right and wrong. The first trailer seems to promise a brooding, tense tale with stirring performances from Watson and company.

Davis and Holmer previously helmed “The Fits,” which premiered at the 2015 Venice Film Festival and was nominated for multiple awards including best first feature at the Spirit Awards and Gotham Awards. It also won the Critics Award at the Deauville Film Festival.

“God’s Creatures” will release in theaters on Sept. 30. Watch the full trailer below.

Apple Premieres Trailer for Sidney Poitier Docu ‘Sidney’

Apple will premiere Sidney Poitier documentary “Sidney” in select theaters and on AppleTV+ on Sept. 23. Produced by Oprah Winfrey and directed by Reginald Hudlin, the story of his life as an iconic actor, filmmaker and activist features interviews with Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Robert Redford, Lenny Kravitz, Barbra Streisand and Spike Lee.

The film is also produced by Derik Murray, in close collaboration with the Poitier family. Watch the trailer below:

Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival Brings Back Inclusion Fellowship for Third Year

The Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival (LALIFF) announced today that it is accepting submissions for its third annual LALIFF Inclusion Fellowship.

With support from Netflix’s Fund for Creative Equity, the program, which aims to champion underrepresented filmmakers within the Latino community, will award five Indigenous Latino and five Afro/Black Latino directors with a $30,000 grant. Their films will also premiere at LALIFF 2023.

In addition to the production grants, the selected Fellows will receive one-on-one mentorship from industry leaders on production, distribution, networking opportunities and more. Netflix mentors will also offer support throughout the development of their films.

To see the full requirements of the Inclusion Fellowship, see: https://laliff.org/fellowship/2023_submissions/. The call for submissions is now open and the deadline is Sept. 16.

Janek Sirrs Joins DNEG as Visual Effects Supervisor

Janek Sirrs has joined the creative leadership team at VFX house DNEG as visual effects supervisor.

Sirrs’ credits include “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” With over three decades of VFX work behind him, his other credits include “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” and “Batman Begins.”

He won an Academy Award in 2000 for his work on “The Matrix” and received two more nominations for “The Avengers and “Iron Man 2.”

“I am proud to announce that Janek Sirrs is joining DNEG’s creative leadership team,” said Namit Malhotra, DNEG chairman and CEO. “I have admired Janek’s work for many years, and he is a truly outstanding creative leader who pushes the boundaries of what is possible on all of his projects.”

Sirrs, who has worked with DNEG for several decades, added: “One of my goals in designing and worldbuilding for movies is to create something that has never been seen before, and I am looking forward to working with interesting and esoteric filmmakers to help bring a different take and a unique approach to the craft of storytelling.”