Visual Effects Society to Present Guillermo del Toro with VES Award for Creative Excellence – Film News In Brief

The Visual Effects Society will present Guillermo del Toro with VES Award for Creative Excellence on March 8.

del Toro will be honored for his consummate artistry and expansive storytelling that blends iconic visual effects and unforgettable narrative. Harnessing his intuitive vision, del Toro has created a distinctive cinematic style mixing the world of monster movies, comic books and exuberant visuals straight from his imagination.

“Guillermo is a fiercely inventive storyteller, who has pushed the boundaries of filmmaking,” said VES Board Chair Lisa Cooke. “An exemplary talent, he has consistently elevated not just the technical aspect of visual effects, but also the emotional. Guillermo is an amazing creative force and a defining voice in our global community, and his body of work is a rich source of inspiration for future generations of artists and innovators. For Guillermo’s outstanding mastery of his craft, we are proud to honor him with the prestigious VES Award for Creative Excellence.”

Production Designers William A. Horning and Polly Platt Inducted Into ADG Hall Of Fame

Production Designer William A. Horning, best known for his legendary work on “Ben-Hur,” “Gigi,” “North by Northwest” and “The Wizard of Oz,” and Oscar nominated Production Designer, Costume Designer and Producer Polly Platt, honored for her designs including “Say Anything,” “Terms of Endearment,” “A Star is Born” and “Broadcast News,” will be inducted into the Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) Hall of Fame for their extraordinary contributions to the art of visual storytelling at the 26th Annual Art Directors Guild’s Excellence in Production Design Awards

President of the ADG, Nelson Coates said, “The creative and professional standards set by the 2022 ADG Awards Hall of Fame recipients Polly Platt and William A. Horning are nonpareil. The breadth of the narrative design achievement and depth of storytelling excellence of both legendary designers has served as a benchmark for production design and collaboration and will continue to inspire for generations to come.”

Production Designer Ida Random (AD), Graphic Designers Michael and Denise Okuda (SDMM), Set Designer/Art Director Ann Harris (STG) and Concept Illustrator and Storyboard Artist Donna Cline (IMA) will all be presented with Lifetime Achievement Awards for their outstanding legacies and contributions to their crafts