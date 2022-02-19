Patricia Field’s Favorite ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2 Fashion Moments, From Sylvie’s Christian Siriano Suit to Emily’s Red H&M Dress

When constructing the style for Season 2 of “Emily in Paris,” consulting costume designer Patricia Field said “it was time to shake it up a bit.”

“As fashion these days has become rather monotonous and boring (jeans, sneakers, etc.), it was the perfect opportunity to develop Emily’s style as more colorful and optimistic,” Field, who is also known for the iconic style of “Sex and the City” and “The Devil Wears Prada,” wrote in a statement to Variety.

Darren Star’s “Emily in Paris” follows Emily (Lily Collins), a marketing executive from Chicago who unexpectedly moves to Paris when the company she works for acquires Savoir, a French marketing firm. Throughout the first two seasons, Emily navigates her work, a new city and complicated romances. The series, which has been met with both high viewership and strong criticism (specifically around its handling of French culture), was renewed by Netflix for Seasons 3 and 4 in January. And the fashion has grabbed the attention of viewers everywhere — from a Costume Designers Guild nomination for excellence in contemporary television this year, to a nod from NFL legend Peyton Manning in a hilarious “SNL” skit.

Field, who works alongside costume designer Marylin Fitoussi for the show, noted that the idea behind Emily’s looks for Season 2 is “to slowly develop her in a bit of a more sophisticated and professional way without destroying her signature style… Emily’s co-workers vary differently. They are French and mostly older and that gave me an opportunity to contrast an American style with French chic.”

Field also explained the costume department’s focuses for other characters “Emily in Paris.” Mindy’s (Ashley Park) wardrobe, for example, is “vibrant, glamorous [and] optimistic.” And Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) is “classic French chic,” while Julien (Samuel Arnold) is “high fashion and unafraid to make bold statements.”

Here are Field’s five favorite looks from “Emily in Paris” Season 2.

1. Emily’s Dress and Cape Outfit (S2 E4): Throughout Episode 4 (which includes a day at the office focused on the possibility of Savoir marketing leeks), Emily wears a detailed outfit full of patterns and color — a Marie Katrantzou dress, Vassilis Zoulias cape, brown Scorpios boots and a checkered hat from Shein with a vintage brooch.

2. Mindy’s Busking Outfit at the Bridge (S2 E6): In Episode 6, Mindy and Benoît (Kevin Dias) perform “Falling Slowly” while busking in Paris. Mindy wears a lovely Pretty Little Things matching set, Terry de Havilland shoes and a vintage bag from INA.

3. Sylvie’s Christian Siriano Suit (S2 E10): In the Season 2 finale, Madeline (Kate Walsh) urges the firm to sign Gregory Dupree (Jeremy O. Harris) — despite Pierre Cadault’s (Jean-Christophe Bouvet) feud with the fellow designer. After Emily convinces Gregory to sign and Sylvie talks to Pierre about it, the Savoir team chats in the office. Sylvie wears a silver Christian Siriano suit. “Marylin paired it with a green top that just popped the look!” Field said.

4. Julien’s Fashion Show Outfit (S2 E10): At the end of Episode 10, Savoir puts on an extravagant fashion show for their new client Gregory. Julien wears an incredible custom-made outfit by Rianna + Nina. His look includes white dress pants, an elaborately printed top and lace accents.

5. Emily’s Red Dress at the Season Finale Fashion Show (S2 E10): Also in the season finale’s fashion show, Emily wears a stunning, red H&M Giambattista Valli dress. Field notes the look was picked out by Fitoussi.