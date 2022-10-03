Eddie Redmayne, Janelle Monae and Sadie Sink Among SCAD Savannah Film Festival Honorees

Eddie Redmayne, Janelle Monáe, Jonathan Majors and Sadie Sink are among the stars being honored at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival later this month.

The Savannah College of Art and Design celebrates 25 years with the 25th annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival, taking place in person Oct. 22–29. Redmayne will receive the Virtuoso Award for “The Good Nurse,” Monáe will be presented with the Spotlight Award for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” Jonathan Majors with the Spotlight Award for “Devotion” and Sadie Sink with the Rising Star Award for “The Whale.”

Among the other honorees, Kerry Condon is set to receive the Distinguished Performance Award for “The Banshees of Inisherin,” JD Dillard with the Rising Star Director Award for “Devotion,” Nicholas Hoult with the Vanguard Award for “The Menu,” Jeremy Pope with the Distinguished Performance Award for “The Inspection.” Henry Selick is being honored with the Outstanding Achievement in Animation Award for “Wendell and Wild.” Previously announced honorees include Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly) who will receive the Discovery Award for “Taurus” and Ron Howard who will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award in Directing for “Thirteen Lives.”

Costume designer Sandy Powell is the recipient of Variety’s Creative Impact Award and will feature in conversation with senior artisans editor Jazz Tangcay.

The festival kicks off Oct. 22, with the opening-night screening of “The Banshees of Inisherin,” directed by Martin McDonagh. It culminates Oct. 29, with the closing-night screening of “Living” and a screening of “The Whale,” directed by Darren Aronofsky, will feature on Oct. 28.

Miles Teller (2016 Vanguard Award recipient) will attend an In Conversation following a special presentation of “Top Gun: Maverick. Other highlights include former U.S. Congresswoman and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Gabby Giffords appearing with Oscar-nominated directors Julie Cohen and Betsy West following a special screening of the celebrated documentary “Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down.”

A key stop on the Academy Awards festival circuit, the SCAD Savannah Film Festival will screen 143 films, including 53 narrative feature films, 20 documentary feature films and 79 shorts, with eight world premieres and six U.S. premieres.

“Join me as we celebrate the cultural phenomenon of film at SCAD’s silver anniversary SCAD Savannah Film Festival,” said SCAD president and founder Paula Wallace. “Each year, the world’s preeminent university-run film festival delights tens of thousands of theatergoers who love to escape into the screen to preview future Academy Award winners. The lights will be bright, the red carpets rolled out, and Hollywood royalty will be in the house. There’s no telling who you might see strolling down Broughton Street.”

“The 25th annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival is set to delight guests with our exciting group of honorees and stellar film line-up”, said SCAD Savannah Film Festival Executive and Artistic Director Christina Routhier. “This milestone anniversary for the festival is an incredible accomplishment. For the past 25 years, the university has achieved unprecedented growth and academic success and the film festival has become a venerable stop for films on their way to the Academy Awards. With a slate of nearly 150 films, including some filmed right here in Savannah, we are ready for eight full days of outstanding cinema.”

Gala screenings include “Aftersun” (Charlotte Wells), “Armageddon Time” (James Gray), “The Banshees of Inisherin ” (Martin McDonagh) “Broker”(Hirokazu Kore-eda), “Causeway” (Lila Neugebauer), “Close” (Lukas Dhont), “Corsage” (Marie Kreutzer), “Decision to Leave” (Park Chan-wook), “Devotion” (JD Dillard), “Empire of Light” (Sam Mendes), “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Rian Johnson), “The Good Nurse” (Tobias Lindholm), “Holy Spider” (Ali Abbasi), “The Inspection” (Elegance Bratton), “Living” (Oliver Hermanus), “The Lost King” (Stephen Frears), “The Menu” (Mark Mylod), “My Policeman” (Michael Grandage), “Nanny” (Nikyatu Jusu), “One Fine Morning” (Mia Hansen-Løve), “She Said” (Maria Schrader), “Taurus” (Tim Sutton), “Till” (Chinonye Chukwu) and “Women Talking” (Sarah Polley).

Docs to watch will be presented by The Hollywood Reporter’s Scott Feinberg.

Variety’s Clayton Davis will host Sketch to Screen which highlights the top animated films of the year. Showcasing a broad array of artistic avenues and animation styles, these films tell compelling stories as they contend for Oscar acclaim. Tangcay will also host the inaugural 10 Artisans to Watch.

Further information can be found here.