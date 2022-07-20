Christopher Nolan Reunites With VFX Studio DNEG for ‘Oppenheimer,’ Their Eighth Movie Together

Christopher Nolan will team up with VFX studio DNEG for his upcoming film “Oppenheimer.” This marks the eighth collaboration between Nolan and the studio.

Andrew Jackson serves as production visual effects supervisor. Jackson was nominated for his work on “Mad Max: Fury Road” and took home the Oscar for best achievement in visual effects for Nolan’s 2021 release, “Tenet.” Giacomo Mineo, whose credits include “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Bohemian Rhapsody,” is DNEG’s in-house VFX supervisor.

While little is known about the film’s plot, Cillian Murphy plays J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American physicist who was dubbed the “father of the atomic bomb.” As the wartime head of the Los Alamos Laboratory in New Mexico , he held a large role in the Manhattan Project during World War II, which developed the first nuclear weapons.

Florence Pugh plays Jean Tatlock, a psychiatrist, physician and communist party member, and Benny Safdie is set to play Edward Teller, who is known as the “father of the hydrogen bomb.” He was an early member of the Manhattan Project along with Oppenheimer, but later testified against him at his security hearing during the Red Scare, according to the Atomic Heritage Project.

Nolan’s story is based on Kai Bird and Martin Sherwin’s Pulitzer Prize-winning biography “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer.” Published in 2006, the 721-page book took Bird and Sherwin 25 years to research and write. Both authors are credited as writers of the film, with Nolan himself penning the screenplay.

The film is produced by Nolan, Emma Thomas and Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven. Ludwig Göransson is composing original music, and Nolan’s go-to cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema has signed on as DP.