‘West Side Story,’ ‘Cyrano,’ ‘Dune,’ ‘Coming 2 America’ Among Costume Designers Guild Nominations

The Costume Designers Guild has announced nominations for the 24th Costume Designers Guild Awards, with “Dune,” “West Side Story,” “Cruella,” “House of Gucci” and “Nightmare Alley” among those landing nominations.

The designers behind “Dune,” “The Green Knight,” “The Matrix Resurrections,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “The Suicide Squad” will vie for the Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film nod.

Costume designer Ruth E. Carter, who made Oscar history with her “Black Panther” win in 2019, received a nod for her work on “Coming 2 America.”

Other designers to receive guild nominations were Jenny Beavan for “Cruella,” Janty Yates for “House of Gucci,” “Nightmare Alley’s” Luis Sequeira and Paul Tazewell for “West Side Story.” While overlooked for her work on “Spencer,” Jacqueline Durran was nominated along with Massimo Cantini Parrini for “Cyrano.”

“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve been reminded how important costume design is, not only to entertain — but to inspire. We are thrilled to celebrate in person this year, with safety as our priority. We want to recognize our nominees and all of their phenomenal work as we take the CDGA into a new direction,” said Salvador Perez, President of the Costume Designers Guild, IATSE Local 892.

This year, winners in the eight categories will be announced live on March 9. Sponsored by Westfield Century City and produced by NVE Experience Agency, the annual awards ceremony will take place for the first time at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica.

Below is the full list of nominations for the 24th CDGAs.

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

“Dune” – Jacqueline West & Robert Morgan

“The Green Knight” – Malgosia Turzanska

“The Matrix Resurrections” – Lindsay Pugh

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” – Kym Barrett

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” – Sanja M. Hays

“The Suicide Squad” – Judianna Makovsky

Excellence in Contemporary Film

“Coming 2 America” – Ruth E. Carter

“Don’t Look Up” – Susan Matheson

“In The Heights” – Mitchell Travers

“No Time to Die” – Suttirat Anne Larlarb

“Zola” – Derica Cole Washington

Excellence in Period Film

“Cruella “– Jenny Beavan

“Cyrano” – Massimo Cantini Parrini & Jacqueline Durran

“House of Gucci” – Janty Yates

“Nightmare Alley” – Luis Sequeira

“West Side Story” – Paul Tazewell

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

“The Book of Boba Fett” (Chapter 1)– Shawna Trpcic

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Nightshade) – Debra Hanson

“Loki” (Journey into Mystery) – Christine Wada

“What We Do in the Shadows” (Gail) – Laura Montgomery

“The Witcher” (Family) – Lucinda Wright

Excellence in Contemporary Television

“Emily in Paris” (French Revolution) – Patricia Field & Marylin Fitoussi

“Euphoria” (F*ck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob) – Heidi Bivens

“Hacks” (Pilot) – Kathleen Felix-Hager

“Mare of Easttown” (Miss Ladyhawk Herself) – Meghan Kasperlik

“Squid Game” (VIPS) – Cho Sang-kyung

Excellence in Period Television

“The Great” (Seven Days) – Sharon Long

“Halston” (Becoming Halston) – Jeriana San Juan

“The Underground Railroad” (Chapter 8: Indiana Autumn) – Caroline Eselin-Schaefer

“WandaVision” (Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience) – Mayes C. Rubeo

“What We Do in the Shadows” (The Wellness Centre) – Laura Montgomery

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

“Annie Live!”– Emilio Sosa

“Dancing with the Stars” Semi-Finals – Daniela Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee

“The Late Late Show with James Corden” Crosswalk Cinderella – Lauren Shapiro

“The Masked Singer” 2 Night Season Premiere, Part 2: Back to School – Marina Toybina & Gabrielle Letamendi

“Saturday Night Live” Rami Malek / Young Thug – Tom Broecker & Eric Justian

Excellence in Short Form Design

The Bold Type: “Cruella” (Commercial) – Mandi Line

Cadillac: Edgar Scissorhands ft. Timothée Chalamet, “Hands Free” (Commercial) – Melissa DesRosiers

Ed Sheeran: “Shivers” (Music Video) – Ami Goodheart

Snoop Dogg’s Triller: Fight Club “We’re Bringing Boxing Back” (Commercial) – Dawn Ritz

Swarovski: “Welcome to Wonderlab” (Commercial) – B. Åkerlund