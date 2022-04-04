Brooklyn Lavin Joins McDonald Selznick Associates as Director of Below-the-Line Division

Veteran talent agent Brooklyn Lavin has joined McDonald Selznick Associates (MSA) as the agency’s new below-the-line director and co-director of creatives direction.

Lavin brings with her over two decades of experience and longtime clients. Those clients will join MSA’s roster that includes Kenny Ortega, director and producer of “High School Musical,” Marguerite Derricks, choreographer of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Glow,” Jamal Sims who choreographed “Encanto,” and the live-action “Aladdin” and Brian Burke, Co-Executive Producer of “American Idol.”

“I am very excited to join forces with MSA since we are already so like-minded and passionate about our creative clients,” said Lavin. “It is my goal to be the only place you look for creatives, physical production and musical driven projects.”

“Brooklyn brings so much to who we are and what we value as a company,” said co-founders of MSA, Julie McDonald and Tony Selznick. “Not only does she have an incredible roster of clients and extensive experience but she’s equally as passionate about working with the same unique class of artists we’ve represented for over 20 years. We are so excited to welcome Brooklyn and her clients to MSA.”

Lavin started her career in 2000 at Kazarian Spencer & Associates (KSA) in the Musical Theater, Dance and Choreography Department.

In 2002, she joined Clear Talent Group and quickly rose to become director of her department representing top-level stage directors, choreographers, designers and dancers for television, film, commercials, concert tours, Broadway and Vegas and other high-profile live stage events around the globe.

She went on to join the Abrams Artists Agency and became Vice President while heading up the Stage Entertainment Division, working closely with the Theatrical and Commercial Divisions on both Coasts and internationally.