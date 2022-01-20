‘The Batman’ Theme Unveiled by Composer Michael Giacchino

“The Batman” theme has finally been unveiled by composer Michael Giacchino ahead of its March 4 release.

The orchestration hints at other iconic Batman themes and is a powerful, emotional and moody cue that starts softly before soaring to a grand majestic finale. The theme aligns with the film’s trailers that reveal an unmistakably dark and violent cinematic outing for the Caped Crusader.

Directed by Matt Reeves, “The Batman” centers on Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne and his early days of fighting crime. In his pursuit of justice, Batman uncovers corruption in Gotham City while pursuing the Riddler, a puzzle-obsessed serial killer portrayed by Paul Dano. The movie also stars Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Batman’s butler Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as the rising crime lord known as Penguin, and Jeffrey Wright as Gotham City’s police chief James Gordon.

Giacchino first gave fans a tease back in September via his Twitter account to celebrate Batman Day. He also revealed he had finished composing the score on Oct. 22 when he wrote, “Today was our final day of scoring for @TheBatman with my pal @mattreevesLA at the helm. We had a lot of fun in the process and the orchestra killed it. Thanks to all who helped pull it off! Can’t wait for this to hit the big screen!”

“The Batman” is scheduled to release in theaters on March 4.

Listen to the theme below.