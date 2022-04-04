Weta FX Opens New Office in Vancouver – Film News in Brief

Wētā FX, has announced the opening of its Vancouver office as part of the next phase of the company’s growth following the $1.6 billion technology deal with Unity late last year.

The company behind films such as “Eternals,” “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” Canadian presence marks the company’s first dedicated visual effects office outside its home-base of New Zealand.

“The global growth in entertainment content has allowed us the flexibility to really pursue the projects we want and to expand our business model to tap into talent in more locations around the world,” said Prem Akkaraju, CEO of Wētā FX. “Vancouver is an established market for VFX, Animation and Games talent and we look forward to welcoming them into the Wētā FX family.”

The Vancouver office will work on a wide range of shows including the Avatar Sequels, the first of which will hit theatres in December 2022.

Palm Springs Film Fest Sets January Dates

The Palm Springs International Film Society announced dates for the 34th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival, returning in-person from Jan. 5 through Jan. 16, 2023. The gala Film Awards dinner will take place Jan. 5 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, while film screenings will start Jan. 6, including the opening night presentation that evening. Palm Springs ShortFest is still scheduled for June 21-27.

Ebony Media Launches Ebony Studios

Ebony Media, which re-launched last year as a digital-first brand, has announced the launch of Ebony Studios, a full-service production platform for film, television, audio and digital programs that will explore the diverse and rich spectrum of Black culture. Ty Cameron has been appointed president of Ebony Studios. One of the studio’s first projects is the feature-length documentary “Sincerely, Los Angeles,” chronicling the elaborate memorials that sprang up around the city in the wake of Kobe Bryant’s death.