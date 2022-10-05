‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Share First Look at the Outfits and Shoes in Season 2

Carrie Bradshaw is back in her Dior heels.

Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, the costume designers behind HBO Max’s “And Just Like That,” have been sharing behind-the-scenes images of the shoes and outfits as they prepare for Season 2.

The show follows “Sex and the City’s” unforgettable group of New Yorkers — Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristen Davis).

When crafting the show’s style, the costume department uses “Sex and the City” high-end classics like Dior and Chanel — while also collaborating with new designers from social media and around the globe.

Rogers and Santiago teased a series of first-hand looks including a fitting with Parker in heels. Their caption read, “Carrie does Dior extreme heel JW Anderson jean francoise pigeon purse fabien constant fendi 😘😘 convertedcloset.”

Another image revealed their visit to the Sawgrass Mill Mall Sunrise in Florida as they shopped for clothes. One showed Davis in a fitting session wearing a green jumpsuit and sneakers. The look was a step away from Charlotte York Greenblatt’s usual style of Manhattan reserved chic midi dresses and designer pumps.

The caption asked, “@iamkristindavis x 4 in fitting room today ANY GUESSES where Charlotte could be wearing this? SEASON 2 @andjustlikethathbo.”

It’s not just the ladies’ style that fans are getting a sneak peek into: Rogers and Santiago posted Evan Handler, who plays Charlotte’s other half Harry Greenblatt, stepping into new shoes.

Earlier this year, in a conversation with Variety, showrunner Michael Patrick King shared some of the difficulties of hiding pivotal first-season plot points from obsessed fans and paparazzi — especially when it came to keeping it secret that Carrie’s husband Big (Chris Noth) was going to die in the first episode of the first season. This Instagram page gives costume designers a chance to post first looks and reveals ahead of paparazzi photos.

The second season of “And Just Like That” is aiming to stream in summer 2023.